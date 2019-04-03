Do you have grandparents visiting from out of town? Or perhaps you want to spend time out with your grandkids. Whatever the age, grandparents and grandkids alike have plenty of things to do together around Austin.

1. Explore Thinkery and Mueller

Austin's children museum, Thinkery, will be a big hit with the whole family. The museum also hosts events for adults over the age of 21. Located in the Mueller neighborhood, the museum is a stone's throw away from a park, outdoor playground and restaurants.

2. Relax at Zilker Park

Fly a kite, pack a picnic or just take in the city skyline at Austin's largest public park. The lake-shore park also has access to the hike-and-bike trail for a scenic nature walk.

3. Eat dessert

Need to satisfy a sweet tooth? Try Hey Cupcake!, Gourdough's, Tiff's Treats or Amy's Ice Cream. A popular option: The Amy's Ice Cream location on North Burnet Road also shares outdoor space with Phil's Icehouse, including a playground.

4. Take in nature at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Head southwest just outside the hustle of the city to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, which features native plants, educational programs and eye-catching landscapes. You can't beat this scene as the background for a family photo.

5. Tour the Texas Capitol

Learn more about Texas history, take a tour of the grounds, and maybe even run into a legislator at the Capitol. With the 86th Legislature in session, families can also take the opportunity to observe lawmakers at work.

6. See the peacocks at Mayfield Park

Show the family one of Austin's unique hidden gems by visiting Mayfield Park's famous peacocks. The park offers a peaceful, quiet getaway within the city with the added bonus of colorful birds freely walking the grounds.

7. Watch the bats at the Congress Avenue bridge

Take in the sunset at one of Austin's most popular tourist attractions, the Congress Avenue bridge. Spectators can see bats fly out every night either from the bridge sidewalk overhead or a nearby grassy viewing area at the Austin American-Statesman.

8. Eat and drink at a family-friendly brewpub

There's no shortage of food-and-drink options featuring picnic table seating. Some suggestions include Pinthouse Pizza, which has a handful of arcade games, and Austin Beer Garden Brewing, which features live music and plenty of open space to dance or play.

9. Shop, eat and chill at The Domain

Folks of all ages can enjoy the outdoor shopping and entertainment district. With stores, bars, restaurants and play areas for young children, there's something for everyone.

10. Attend a sporting event

What better family night out than a game? Austin's sports teams include the Austin Spurs, Round Rock Express, Texas Stars and Austin Bold FC. Don't forget local college games at UT Austin, St. Edward's, Huston-Tillotson and Southwestern universities.