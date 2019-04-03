Texas lawmakers on Wednesday took a first jab at a transportation issue that has flummoxed local governments across the state for months: how to regulate scooters.

Municipalities throughout Texas have scrambled to regulate electric scooters since they began appearing last year, sometimes without warning. State lawmakers are now trying to land on uniform regulations for the devices and further equip cities to implement rules of their own to manage how scooters can operate.

The Texas Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday heard two people give public testimony on Senate Bill 549, which would cap the speed limit for scooters to 15 mph, require riders to have a valid driver's license and ban people from riding the devices two-at-a-time.

Authored by state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, the bill would also require parked scooters not to obstruct roadways, paths or sidewalks, and only allow the devices to travel on bike lanes and roads with speed limits of 30 mph or less.



In Austin, six companies have deployed more than 14,000 scooters since the devices first appeared in April last year. One person has died in a crash involving a scooter and hundreds of complaints have been submitted through the city's 311 service line.

"We’re starting to see more and more accidents,” West told the American-Statesman in February. “We’re seeing two people on the same scooter. We’re seeing scooters going the wrong way. So I think we need to stop, have a conversation about it and bring people in that are stakeholders, and also users, to figure out what’s the right amount of regulation that we need concerning the use of scooters."

The bill would give local governments the power to restrict speeds, require a helmet to use a scooter, implement an age requirement for riders and decide where the devices can be parked or ridden. It would also allow them to penalize people who don't follow regulations.

Jason Sabo, who spoke on behalf of Ojo, a company that has deployed 100 sit-down scooters in Austin, said the company largely supported the bill, but asked that lawmakers consider upping the speed limit for its devices to 20 mph.

Spin, another company that has 500 scooters spread out across Austin, was also in favor of most regulations in the proposal.

Spin general manager Justin Camarda told the American-Statesman that the company is not in favor of implementing age and license requirements.

"We believe everybody deserves the right to operate a scooter," he said.

Others took issue with the driver's license requirement, too.

"I think my 14-year-old grandson would object," said state Sen. José Rodríguez, D-El Paso.

Christa Walikonis, a policy fellow for Disability Rights Texas, said scooters have blocked not just sidewalks, but also ramps for those with disabilities and van-accessible parking spots.

"These scooters have provided a lot of convenient transportation for a lot of people, but for people with disabilities, it's really added extra difficulty and risk," Walikonis said. "People with vision impairments have tripped over them and people with mobility impairments have just been blocked from getting where they need to go."

She said her organization was neutral on the bill, but asked that people with hearing, seeing or mobility impairments be considered.

Representatives left the bill pending, but West said adding language to ban scooters on state highways, increase the speed for some devices and remove age requirements would be easy fixes.