European networking provider Brodynt has selected Austin for its U.S. headquarters, with the Barcelona-based company having recently moved into a new office at 600 Congress Ave.

Brodynt, which employs about 40 people, said it will use its Austin presence to expand both its operations and workforce.

“Our focus is on offering internet access and networking solutions … globally but with a local approach," Brodynt co-founder Marcus Muñoz said in a written statement Thursday. "We are committed to a better and faster service delivery in our covered 200 countries. Customer satisfaction from our business customers is key for Brodynt”.

Founded in 2013, Brodynt markets itself as a one-stop-shop for internet access and networking hardware solutions for internet service providers and system integrators.

Brodynt has grown quickly in Barcelona, with the company now operating in more than 200 countries and its revenue stream having climbed to $6.7 million annually.

As Austin’s business and technology scene has matured, the city has become a hub for international activity. Since 2014, at least 38 foreign-based companies have either relocated their headquarters here or opened offices in the region, according to the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce. There are now more than 300 businesses in the metro area whose headquarters -- or the headquarters of their parent company -- are based in another country.

By 2021, Brodynt plans to hire up to 20 additional employees for its Austin location, which is the company’s only U.S. office. Executives said the hub will be primarily comprised of employees focused on business development and customer service.

“In choosing Austin, Brodynt reinforces our region’s standing as an international destination for innovative companies,” Charisse Bodisch, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, said in a written statement. “These additional jobs will give Austinites more opportunities to find work and provide for themselves and their families."