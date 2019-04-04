Chris Beard set his modesty aside for a moment this week. The subject was how the Texas Tech basketball staff has been able to take graduate transfers and get them quickly up to speed to play meaningful roles on successful teams.

Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney are cases in point this season. Tommy Hamilton IV was last year's example.

Hamilton came aboard from DePaul and provided low-post muscle for the Red Raiders' Elite Eight team. Owens and Mooney have been full-time starters on the program's first Final Four team, a 30-6 squad that faces Michigan State on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

In Beard's mind, it should come as no great surprise that Owens and Mooney made a quick impact and claimed two of the six spots on the Big 12 all-defensive team.

"We're good at this," the Red Raiders' coach said. "It's not arrogance. It's just our background. In junior college, your roster's always changing. (South Plains College) coach (Steve) Green's roster changes every year, and they're in Hutch [Hutchinson, Kansas, site of the NJCAA Tournament].

"In Division II, your roster changes. You get a lot of one-year guys. And so I think we're good at this. I think we coach one-year guys as good as anybody in the country."

The juco and D-II experience to which Beard referred includes, in his case, head-coaching stints at Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College and Angelo State. And top assistant Mark Adams was a juco head coach at Clarendon College and Howard College and a D-II head coach at West Texas A&M.

Owens, the slender 6-foot-10 grad transfer from St. John's, is the team's second-leading rebounder and the Big 12's second ranking in blocked shots per game. Mooney, the 6-3 guard who came in from South Dakota, has 67 steals, most in the Big 12 this season, taking postseason games into account. He's also the Red Raiders' third-leading scorer and just behind Jarrett Culver in assists.

Both brought résumés to the Red Raiders, but all involved agree they started over in some ways.

Beard told the two last summer they had to get twice as much done in a day as players elsewhere, because they were "fighting time."

"To me, the number one thing we look for in grad transfers," Beard said, "is love of the game and do you really want to do this, because if your expectations are just to practice every day at 3:30, that's not what we're looking for. We're looking for you to put in two, three times as much time as anybody else, because you're trying to catch up."

Growing up, Mooney would go down to his parents' basement, put on a headband and fancy himself Allen Iverson. He'd take his dad's advice to dribble a smaller basketball, because it was harder to handle.

It paid off. Playing for South Dakota's 22-12 and 26-9 teams the past two seasons, he posted single-season scoring averages of 18.6 and 18.7 points per game, piled up big steals numbers and earned all-Summit League recognition.

Mooney said he felt the need to prove himself all over again, though, when he joined the Red Raiders.

"They obviously recruited us for a reason and saw the tape," Mooney said, "but you have to build up that trust in your coaches and your teammates that you can make certain plays, make certain shots.

"At South Dakota, I had established myself. If I took a shot and missed it, coaches are like, 'OK, whatever. We've seen him make it.'

"But you've got to consistently prove you can make plays and do things with your new team so that they trust you doing those things in games."

Mooney said Tech's was "a completely new system for me defensively and offensively" that took time. And even though Mooney had big steals numbers at South Dakota, Beard and his assistants "really challenged me just to be better — to get steals, get deflections, to be aggressive on the ball."

The motion offense was new to both grad transfers.

That was the hardest adjustment for Owens.

"The motion offense," he said. "Learning how to move, read the defense, when to screen, what kind of screens to set. Just making those reads."

But Owens said the pieces of the team fit together well and players get along.

In return, Owens and Mooney brought the right attitude, Beard said.

One night early in the season, Beard said he didn't realize until he looked at the box score how little he'd used Owens.

"Coaches make mistakes," Beard said. "You walk in the locker room, don't know what you're going to see. Well, Tariq's jumping up an down. Dancing. Hugging teammates. He doesn't care. He just wants to win.

"So right when I saw that, I knew we had it. That's what Matt's been about from day one, too. He wants to win. So those guys have an unselfishness to them that's really allowed this to happen."