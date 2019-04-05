Two Texas colleges have the best use of renewable energy sources in the U.S., according to a new study by an environmental advocacy group.



Environment America Research and Policy Center wrote that Southwestern University in Georgetown had the best renewable electricity use per full-time equivalent enrolled students — or the number of students who would be attending if everyone was enrolled full time.



Southwestern University agreed to buy renewable energy credits from wind energy installations after students lobbied them to use wind power-fueled electricity in 2009, according to the Houston Chronicle.



According to the Chronicle, Austin College ranked just behind Southwestern University after it signed the American College and University Presidents' Climate Commitment on in 2008 and shifted to wind-generated electricity and improving energy efficiency.



Austin College has since reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent and saved $400,000 per year, according to the Chronicle.



The report also ranked Rice University as having the third highest percentage of campus-owned vehicles that are 100% electric.



According to the report, more than 40 colleges and universities use renewable energy sources for at least 100% of their electricity. A survey cited in the report also says 64% of students consider a university's commitment to adopt renewable energy when deciding where to attend.