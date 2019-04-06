The Young Women's Preparatory Network recently announced names of YWPN Educators of Excellence Award winners.

The program was established to help celebrate the hard work and commitment of the educators serving the young women in the eight YWPN schools located throughout the state, according to a YWPN news release.

YWPN announced that Kara Swindell, from the Margaret Talkington School for Young Women Leaders, is the recipient of the 2019 Educator of Excellence award.

Swindell has been a teacher at Talkington for over ten years and is known for her innovative approach for teaching Pre-AP biology, her commitment to National Junior Honor Society and her dedication to professional growth, according to the release.