Basketball in Lubbock is more popular, and possibly more successful, than ever.

The Texas Tech men’s team is gearing up for its first Final Four game in program history - playing Michigan State Saturday evening in Minneapolis for a chance to compete in the NCAA Championship game. The Tech women’s team is trending upwards under new coach Marlene Stollings.

And with nearby crosstown friends Lubbock Christian University celebrating the Lady Chaps’ second national title, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec ventured to say Lubbock is looking like a basketball city.

“Texas Tech is many things,” Schovanec said in his office this week. “With the success of Lubbock Christian University, you could say Lubbock is the basketball capital of the world right now. But we’re also a football school, also a baseball school, also a track school, and don’t forget we’re also an academic school.”

Robert Giovannetti, senior associate athletics director for external operations and strategic communications at Tech, said this year’s basketball season was unlike any other. He said there were more season tickets that at least the past 15 years, not to mention the student attendance and the sellouts.

“We had a really good year creating a home-court advantage,” Giovannetti said. “Coach (Chris) Beard always says there’s a correlation between winning and attendance. We’ve only lost two home games the last two years… We’ve done really well at home.”

Giovannetti didn’t show exact numbers, but he said Tech men's basketball had over 7,000 season ticket holders holders, and overall student attendance on average was 1,800 a game. Excluding the games over the winter break, he said the average student attendance was 2,500 students per game.

Giovannetti said winning obviously helps, but the university worked hard to make game days fun, whether it’s the cheaper food (new prices and the inclusion of beer came early this basketball season) the videos and contests during timeouts or the giveaways. A loud and excited student section also makes the entire experience more fun.

He said the way Lubbock has rallied around this team and this sport is something special.

“Lubbock is a big college town, and I can’t go anywhere without people talking about the Final Four,” Giovannetti said. “It’s fun, it’s exciting. And our fans have earned this. This is a great reward for our fans, for the years and years of supporting Texas Tech.

“When I go to all the other Big 12 cities, or towns, Lubbock seems to be the one most ingrained with Texas Tech,” he continued. “That’s why we started the campaign last year: Our Town, Our Team.”

Schovanec said making the Final Four, and the exposure that comes with it, is one of the greater things to happen at Tech. The school’s president has been to all of Tech’s NCAA Tournament games this year, and he said he felt an incredible wave of emotion when the team won its matchup against Gonzaga to advance to the Final Four.

He said he wasn’t the only one – many people in his section were tearing up.

“There’s an enormous sense of pride and enthusiasm,” Schovanec said. “It’s a fabulous experience. The visibility this has brought to Texas Tech and Lubbock is wonderful.”

Schovanec said people are sending him clippings of news articles from all over the country highlighting Texas Tech.

Schovanec said he gets especially excited when he thinks about what this exposure will do to Tech’s application numbers going forward.