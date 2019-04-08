By happenstance, I was driving on Third Avenue on Thursday just a few minutes removed from the downtown debut party. I drove by the lonely past where only a couple of miles and a world away was the promising present and future.

There she was, Potter County Memorial Stadium, which has gone through any number of names in its most recent 25 years. It sits by its lonesome, hard by the Tri-State Fairgrounds and a cattle auction.

Not 30 minutes before on Buchanan Street was a ribbon cutting with 600 people, many with cell phones to record the moment. There were short speeches, followed by milling around the concourse, taking it all in with a free hot dog in one hand and a camera phone in the other.

Listen closely enough and you could hear the buzz.

At about the same time, two vehicles were parked at Memorial Stadium. An opening in the fence revealed a man on a riding lawnmower in left field. It’s now the leased property of San Jacinto Christian and its baseball team. Good for them.

That day and this week signals the symbolic passing of a torch, not just for baseball and an entertainment venue, but also of yet another period of progress and promise for a city that needed it.

Hodgetown officially debuts tonight, with a Sod Poodle and a Rockhound going at it under the lights before 5,000 fans or so. It is a game-changer, the likes of which Amarillo has not seen in a half-century. But it’s more than baseball. It’s a gathering place for community synergy.

Other than hospitals, which are on a different level all together, there hasn’t been a facility built in this city that will impact so many since the Civic Center opened more than 50 years ago in 1968.

Nor one as nice. This is not an updated version of Memorial Stadium. Hodgetown is to Memorial Stadium what Microsoft is to a manual typewriter.

It is a $48 million downtown baseball venue designed by the preeminent stadium architect in the country. There’s the video screen, the ribbon board, the suites, the chair backed seats, the variety of concessions and the 100-plus flat TV screens.

There’s multiple fixed tables and chairs when friends can share concessions and talk while many of the game’s future stars are competing just behind them. And all of it nestled in downtown Amarillo, the key to the area’s development and a long home run away from bouncing onto City Hall.

If you have been inside Hodgetown, or if you haven’t but you’re about to, you can be excused if you find it hard to believe something like this is in Amarillo. We’ve become conditioned to believe that nice things are only in other cities, that that’s the point of travel is to go experience nice things, particularly quality of life nice things.

Ah, we’re just Amarillo.

But tonight marks a moment that was about a decade in the making. It called in the skill set of many people, those dogged in believing Amarillo, and especially downtown, needed a venue like this to compete in the future and were not going to let it go.

It called in creative ways to finance a stadium, creative enough that because of hotel occupancy taxes, the financing of the place didn’t come out of the taxes of any citizen. An Amarillo strength – hotels and travelers – was used to benefit Amarillo in only the narrow way HOT taxes can.

And still it was an unnecessary hard battle to see this through. But ultimately it came down to until-then silent majority unwilling to see this city and its future held hostage by imagined conspiracies, exaggerated fear of failure and a constant cloud of doom.

Much like another generation went all in on the future of Amarillo by constructing the Civic Center shortly after the devastating close of Amarillo Air Base in the 1960s, this generation has said and done the same thing in a responsible way that honors those who have gone before them.

Along the way, they’ve received a little bit of help from the baseball gods, making a franchise available in affiliated AA Texas League, and then skillfully having community leaders negotiate with the Elmore Sports Group to secure a team. It doesn’t matter how impressive the facility if there is no anchor tenant.

We’ve even caught a break on the weather. April can be deceivingly cold. But Thursday’s ribbon-cutting weather was ideal. Today’s forecast is sunny and 80 degrees. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Almighty is winking and sporting a Sod Poodles cap today.

Frankly, for many years, I was doubtful a night like tonight would come, if doubtful means “pink elephants will fly over Pantex before Double A baseball returns to Amarillo,” yet here we are.

That worn down and worn out stadium on Third Avenue wasn’t always that way. In 1957, it proved quite a game-changer in its own right, seating 7,000 fans and soon ushering in Texas League baseball.

But it’s time of citywide relevance has long passed. It’s time for Hodgetown and a city with a clear vision.

Jon Mark Beilue is a former columnist and a 37-year employee at the Globe-News. His latest book, “Where Do You Get Your Stories?” is available at the Globe-News and Barnes and Noble.