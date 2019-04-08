Central American refugees are at the border. Folks should tell state legislators to abolish zoning. Immediately, there will be an abundance of new jobs in demolition and construction. Gone will be the dilapidated, single-family homes with lead paint, aluminum wiring and asbestos, replaced by new apartment houses. Without heating or cooling loss along interior walls, these are much more energy-efficient. Repealing the parking lot requirement means families can save without cars, or pay extra for parking. Folks living closer to working, shopping and drinking, don't need cars.

Without forced construction limits, landlords will have to compete for tenants, driving down rents.

There will be losers, same as when the slaves were freed.

Zoning laws are local. Victims cannot vote in the offending city, but the state legislature can abolish all zoning restrictions statewide.

Tom Alciere, Hudson, NH

Missing Bible pages?

The preacher at First Baptist Church, Dallas, appearing on Fox News, made the assertion in support of a wall between the U.S. and Mexico that even "Heaven has walls."

Apparently some parts of Mr. Jeffress' Bible have been redacted, because the wall that surrounds the New Jerusalem has 12 gates, and people from all nations come through those open gates into the Holy City. I would add that the Hebrew Scriptures are full of instructions about the aliens who enter the Hebrew community, because God reminds His people that they themselves were once aliens and strangers in a strange land. And perhaps Mr. Jeffress' Bible has had Jesus words, "I was hungry and you fed me; I was a stranger and you took me in," excised.

Mollie Newman Parsley, Lubbock