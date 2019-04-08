Interstate 35 (Travis County): The left lane on the frontage roads in both directions will be closed across St. Johns Avenue will be closed from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. The southbound left lane will be closed between Barwood Park and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one lane on the southbound frontage road between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between William Cannon Drive and Foremost Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Nelms Drive and Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Boggy Creek and William Cannon drives from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between Barwood Park and U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights and Exit 240 for U.S. 183 and the following entrance ramp will also be closed. Flaggers control traffic on the left lane of the southbound frontage road between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Wednesday night. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed approaching the Slaughter Creek overpass from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound right lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between Delmar and St. Johns avenues from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound lanes will be closed between the Woodland Avenue exit and Oltorf Street from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday; two lanes will close at 10 p.m. with full closure at midnight, and one lane reopens at 5 a.m., and the entrance ramps near Woodland Avenue and the Woodward Street exit will also be closed. The southbound exit to Spur 69/RM 2222 (Koenig Lane) will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, and the St. Johns entrance ramp and alternating lanes on the frontage road will be closed. The southbound right lane will be closed between Oltorf and Woodward streets from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, and the Oltorf entrance will also be closed.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The main lanes will be closed at County Road 305 in Jarrell from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. Northbound lanes will be closed Wednesday night and southbound Thursday night. The left lane in the opposite direction will also be closed. Ramps start closing at 8 p.m. nightly. Traffic will detour to the frontage road at Exit 277 and proceed to the next entrance ramp.

U.S. 183: The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and the right turn lane at Manor Road will also be closed. The southbound ramp to eastbound Texas 71 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights; use 71 West exit to turnaround at Riverside Drive. The northbound Lamar Boulevard/Interstate 35 exit and following entrance ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the left lane on the frontage road will also be closed between Cameron Road and Interstate 35. The south-to-north turnaround at Levander Loop will be closed from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday; follow the marked detour. The south-to-north turnaround at Manor Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The northbound exit to U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; use Manor/Springdale Road exit. The right lane will be closed in both directions between Texas 29 and Burnet County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Purple Sage Drive and U.S. 290 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Carver Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays until further notice. The southbound right lane will be closed between 51st Street and TechniCenter Drive from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, and the entrance from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/FM 969 will also be closed. The northbound left lane will be closed near the Anderson Mill Road exit from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Reduced to one lane on the northbound frontage road between Norwood Park Drive and Interstate 35 from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound right lane will be closed approaching Eldorado Pass through May 2.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Friday.

Texas 130: The northbound left lane will be closed between FM 973 and Blue Bluff Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. and Tuesday. The northbound left lane will be closed either side of Blue Bluff Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The southbound exit to Parmer Lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights; detour using U.S. 290 exit. Alternating southbound closures between U.S. 290 and Blue Bluff Road from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The northbound left lane will be closed between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. Alternating lane closures in both directions between South Bay Lane and Escarpment Boulevard on Texas 45 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

FM 734-Parmer Lane: Multiple closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Harrisglenn Drive and E. Yager Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The westbound left lane will be closed west of Harris Branch Parkway from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

FM 969: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Oak Street and Blue Bluff Road through May. The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

RM 1431: The right lane will be closed in both directions at Lake Crest Drive in Jonestown through Friday.

FM 1626: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

FM 1660: Reduced to one lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 163 and FM 3349 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June. Alternating lanes closed in both directions between U.S. 79 and Texas 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2222: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Sitio del Rio and McNeil Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.The eastbound right lane will be closed east of Paradox Cove Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The westbound right lane will be closed for ½-mile approaching Cuernavaca Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

FM 3177 (Decker Lane): Various closures in both directions south of U.S. 290 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Various closures in both directions between Larical Trail and Valleyfield Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through May.

Boyce Lane: Closed at Harris Branch until June.

County Line Road: Multiple closures in both directions between U.S. 290 and FM 1100 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Fenelon Drive: Closed at Interstate 35 from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Friday. Detour via Rutherford Lane or Hermitage Drive.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Howard Lane: Alternating lanes closed in both directions under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through April. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through April. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 through April.

Slaughter Lane: One lane closed in each direction across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August 2019. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Reduced to one lane each way across Interstate 35 until further notice.

TechniCenter Drive: Closed east of U.S. 183 until April 20. Posted detour via Central Avenue.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.

William Cannon Drive: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 through Friday.



