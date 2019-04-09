Potter County has joined the City of Amarillo in approving a tax rebate initiative officials said is designed to assist BSA Hospital with Harrington Cancer Center relocation and expansion plans. During Monday's regular meeting from the Santa Fe Building on Potter County Government Day, the Potter County Commissioners' Court voted 5-0 in favor of the Chapter 381 Agreement.

"This is something the city acted on last week and approved," Andrew Freeman, the city's director of Planning and Development Services, said. "It mirrors the Chapter 380 the city approved. It's the Harrington Cancer Center relocation and expansion project. The current location is on 1500 Wallace Blvd., was built in 1981 and currently has 70 employees with a payroll of around $12 million. It's a 47,000-square-foot facility and has an assessed value of $3 million."

If BSA Hospital meets all of the requirements, per Freeman, the city and county would rebate the real and business property taxes at the following levels: Years one through three 90 percent, four through six 70 percent, seven and eight 60 percent and nine and 10 - 50 percent.

"The city's side over ten years is estimated at a little over $600,000," he said, regarding the city's rebate, noting the county's amount would be just over $1.2 million. "The proposed project is just to the south of Wallace Boulevard and S. Coulter on 5.71 acres. It will retain the 70 employees and also add seven new full time employees, maintaining the $12 million payroll and adding an additional $600,000. There will be a 50,000-square-foot building with a $20 million construction cost and $6.7 million in machinery and equipment. The current PRAD value on that tract of land is just under $400,000."

The agreement outlines the facility would house radiation therapy treatment rooms, state of the art treatment technology and methodologies, a technology corridor, new infusion bays, strategic and flexible meeting collaboration spaces, as well as improved spaces for patients, family and visitors. Officials said the expansion would increase cancer treatment services to not only Amarillo residents, but within the region and beyond.

Additionally, there are deadlines to keep the project moving, Freeman said, adding the building permit would have to be issued by the end of 2019 and BSA would need a certificate of occupancy by December 2021 in order to receive the rebate as proposed.

"Amarillo is looked at as an area to come to to get medical services," Commissioner Leon Church said. "This kind of effort will certainly enhance that and make us more of a destination for medical services. There is a multiplier effect. When people come to town they spend money on other things. I would ask the Court to support this."