EAST AUSTIN

Central Health to discuss Sendero's progress

Officials at Central Health, 1111 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, will hold a community meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, when attendees will be able to discuss the goals and financial benchmarks set for Sendero Health Plans, Central Health's nonprofit health insurance provider.

Central Health’s board cautiously decided in September to reverse an earlier decision to do away with Sendero after the plan sparked an uproar from policyholders and their supporters. The agency voted unanimously to give the provider $20 million in fiscal year 2019 but set several conditions, including that the provider must show signs of success before a check-up in June, when board members will re-evaluate future funding.

The meeting Monday will include an update on Sendero's progress toward meeting those conditions.

Attendees are asked to make reservations for the meeting at bit.ly/2uVyKbY.

EAST AUSTIN

Earth Day event blooms Sunday

KOOP-FM will host the Earth Day KOOP Consciousness Raising Event from 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday at the Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Road.

The event will include yoga; Earth Day information offered by nonprofit organizations, academics and community members; and music from the KOOP DJ Magic ELJ and the punk band The Horsies, who will perform live.

A $5 to $10 donation is requested at the door.

EAST AUSTIN

Animal Center presents "Game of Homes"

The Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, will host an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday in anticipation of the eighth season premiere of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Adoption fees will be $8 for all cats, dogs and rabbits at the "Game of Homes" adoption event.

The Barony of Bryn Gwlad, a local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism, will attend the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, outfitted as authentic Middle Age and Renaissance characters.

ROUND ROCK

School district to offer resource fair

The Round Rock school district will have its Celebration of Families resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Ridge High School, 2801 Gattis School Rd.

The free event will include demonstrations, interactive activities and information about community resources that feature after-school teaching sessions and other learning opportunities.

The Round Rock Empty Bowls Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., when attendees can purchase a ceramic bowl created and decorated by district students and receive a meal of soup, bread and water or lemonade. The suggested donation for the meal is $10, and the bowl can be kept as a keepsake. Proceeds from the project will benefit the Round Rock Area Serving Center.

CEDAR PARK

Library to crack open edible books

The Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host an edible books contest at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Participants are encouraged to make a food-based creation that depicts a fiction or nonfiction literary work or character. Entries are due by 1:45 p.m., and entry forms are available at www.cedarparktexas.gov/ediblebooks.

The event is open to the public, including people who do not submit contest entries.

GEORGETOWN

Annual home tour this weekend

Preservation Georgetown will host its annual home tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the city’s Old Town District.

Featured homes include: Mrs. Hall’s Cottage, 904 S. Elm St.; the Box-Chafin House, 1002 S. Elm St.; The Peaslee House, 1009 S. Elm St.; the R.D. McHenry House, 1702 S. Elm St.; and the H.T. McCollum House, 1703 S. Elm St. The E.M. Harris House, 404 E. Seventh St., will be open exclusively to Spring Cocktail Social ticket-holders.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 on the days of the tours. A ticket that includes access to the cocktail event and the E.M. Harris House tour costs $50.

Tickets are available at participating local businesses, by phone at 512-869-5897 or online at preservationgeorgetown.org.

ELGIN

Music in the Park series continues

Friends of Elgin Parks will present the Music in the Park series at 7 p.m. Fridays throughout April at Veterans Memorial Park, 109 Depot St.

The E-Flat Porch Band will perform April 12, Nick Swift will perform April 19 and Beto and the Fairlanes will perform April 26.

Attendees may bring beverages, snacks and blankets or lawn chairs.

— American-Statesman staff