As the clock continues to tick, the Texas Legislature grapples with how to deliver property tax relief to a state filled with people expecting meaningful action on an item deemed a priority months ago. Lawmakers in both chambers have given the matter a lot of conversational attention, but a real solution has yet to emerge.

The latest attempt to break a philosophical and partisan logjam emerged Wednesday with Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announcing a plan providing lower property taxes in exchange for a 1 cent sales tax increase, a proposal that would likely require voters approving a constitutional amendment.

Moving such a proposal out of the House, where Republicans control 83 seats, will take 100 votes. In the Senate, where Republicans control 19 seats, it will take 21 votes.

The written statement from the state’s top three elected officials indicated the sales tax increase would generate billions of dollars in revenue and reduce property taxes. The plan was embraced by Republicans and assailed by Democrats who believe increasing sales tax has an uneven impact on the poor. According to figures from the liberal Center for Public Policy Priorities, lower-income Texas families pay 7.4 percent of their income directly or indirectly in state sales tax while wealthier income families pay only 1.6 percent.

Currently, the state’s sales tax is 6.25 percent, but averages 8.25 percent in large Texas cities as local governments and other entities levy a penny here and a penny there. The plan to increase the sales tax rate to 7.25 percent would mark the first such increase in Texas in 30 years, according to an Associated Press article. It would also tie the state with California for the country’s highest rate.

“Texans are fed up with skyrocketing property taxes,” Abbott said in the joint statement, as reported by The AP. “If the one-cent increase in the sales tax passes, it will result in billions of dollars in revenue to help drive down property taxes in the short and long term.”

Abbott, Patrick and Bonnen, according to our Wednesday story, said they support House Bill 2 and Senate Bill 2. These two bills require taxing units to obtain voter approval to collect more than 2.5 percent in property tax revenue from the year before. The bills, along with HB 3, overhaul the school finance system and drop virtually all school property tax rates by at least 4 cents per $100 valuation, according to our story.

Projections estimate the one-cent increase could generate as much as $5 billion in its first year. However, sales tax revenue is seen as a less reliable stream of income for the state and has declined five times over the past 20 years, according to the Texas comptroller’s office. On average, sales tax comprises 60.5 percent of all state tax collections.

“This proposal, along with limited spending at the state and local levels, will give Texans the relief they need. The penny increase in the sales tax rate is an effective tradeoff to provide funding for critical priorities like public safety and education,” a statement from the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation said.

Republicans may not have the votes to move this proposal forward, and Democrats continue to push back, saying there are other options to explore for property tax relief. Even if this proposal gains traction in both chambers, it still must be approved by a voting public traditionally with little appetite for tax increases of any kind.