It’s April, bringing beautiful Texas springtime weather with gorgeous Bluebonnets and other flowers.

This weather and our wonderful wildflowers make most of us think of plants. Want to get started with a few great plants in your beds, or perhaps convert your outdoor space into a native paradise? Come join us for our spring native plant sale.

There will be a variety of plants and shrubs that are made for the shade as well as plants for the sun.

In conjunction with the sale, Donna Hagar will give a short presentation on Native Plants for the Shade at 9 and 10 a.m. She will discuss some select plants from ground cover to shrubs that thrive in shadier areas.

Shade plants that are discussed will be available to take home, along with other great shade plants. We’ll also have available our normal selection of sun-loving plants.

This annual spring plant sale is hosted by The Prairie Rose Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas and will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at the courthouse square.

The Prairie Rose Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is a non-profit organization comprised of members interested in the native flora of Texas. Our members are from Hood, Somervell, Erath, Bosque, Johnson and Hamilton counties.

The mission of the Native Plant Society is to promote conservation, research and utilization of native plants and plant habitats of Texas through education, outreach and example. Why native plants? Among other reasons, native plants are drought-tolerant, naturally conserving our precious water resources. Native plants provide habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife.