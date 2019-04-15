No other substance is more widely used by America’s youth than alcohol, making alcoholism and alcohol-related problems the No. 1 public health problem in the United States.

Alcoholism and alcohol-related problems touch all Americans, directly or indirectly. Alcoholism does not discriminate, affecting people of all ages, ethnicities, genders, geographic regions and socioeconomic levels.

And if you still think we don’t have a problem, statistics show otherwise:

• Currently, nearly 15.1 million Americans have alcohol use disorder or are considered an alcoholic.

• People ages 12 to 20 years drink 13 percent of all alcohol consumed in the U.S., and more than 90 percent of that consumption is in the form of binge drinking.

• Every day 29 people in the United States die in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver. This is one death every 50 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

• 15% of drivers between the ages of 16 and 20 who were involved in a fatal crash had a blood alcohol content greater than the minimum allowed under state law for drivers.

• Alcohol-use problems cost society more than $249 billion per year due to lost productivity, business and criminal justice and health care costs.

• According to a Healthy Williamson County survey, 22.2% of adults reported heavy drinking in the 30 days prior to the survey or binge drinking on at least one occasion during that period. That’s above the state rate of 19.4% and the national rate of 18%.

• 49% of 12th grade students reported drinking alcohol in the past 30 days, according to the 2018 Texas School Survey. The previous year, 58% of college students reported drinking alcohol in the past 30 days.

We all have an investment in reducing the devastating impact alcohol has on us as individuals, family members and members of our communities. We need to educate ourselves — as parents, teachers, clergy, employers, counselors, friends and neighbors — about the devastating power of alcohol misuse and the healing power of recovery.

April is Alcohol Awareness Month. For 40 years, LifeSteps Coalition has been raising awareness about alcohol and other drugs in Williamson County. We recognize the initiative sponsored by Facing Addiction with the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence to raise public awareness about alcoholism and to reduce stigma by promoting a theme of “Help for Today, Hope for Tomorrow.” The goal is to promote treatment and recovery options and to support all those whose lives have been affected by alcohol abuse.

Research shows drinking alcohol before age 15 makes it four times more likely that someone will have alcohol dependence at some point in their life. We must work together and support efforts to prevent underage drinking, and help our next generation to avoid the many problems associated with alcohol use disorder.

It’s our kids we’re talking about.

Rosana Sielaff is the director of Coalition LifeSteps Council on Alcohol and Drugs. Learn more online at lifestepscouncil.org.