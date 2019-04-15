I am writing in response to the recent op-ed published by Devon Herrick “Lawmakers should put end to surprise medical bills.” First and foremost, I, along with almost all other healthcare providers, agree that something must be done about surprise billing, including increasing transparency around healthcare billing. Yet, this op-ed and Mr. Herrick’s game of “Gotcha” points the finger at Texas physicians as being the culprits behind a rise in surprise billing, eschewing reality in the process.

To fully understand the root of the problem regarding surprise billing and why the number of mediation cases is skyrocketing with the TX Department of Insurance (TDI), one must first recognize that health care pricing is driven almost entirely by the health insurance companies themselves and their intentional lack of transparency around pricing.

Big insurance companies predominantly answer to their stockholders and boards, rather than the patients they claim to serve. They continue to post record-breaking profits while driving average Americans into health care-related debt.

So, what explains the rapid rise in health insurance companies’ profits? By intentionally keeping the reimbursement rates as low as possible, the insurance networks as narrow as they can, and steering patients to the least expensive medical providers—even if more advanced care is warranted—insurance companies are pulling the levers.

Not surprisingly, they are increasingly shifting costs to everyday Texans by driving up premiums, deductibles, and the co-pay amounts you and I owe for the medical care we seek. The current anti-patient game of “Gotcha,” as Mr. Herrick describes it, should be called by its real name: “Monopoly.”

Ryan Lewis, MD, FACEP