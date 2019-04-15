The body of a 22-year-old man with a Stephenville address was found Monday morning at a roadside park about 10 miles west of Glen Rose according to Somervell County Sheriff Alan West. The sheriff stated that the cause of death was a “possible suicide.”

A news release issued by West states that the sheriff’s office responded at about 8:45 a.m. to 10333 W. Highway 67.

“Officers conducted a crime scene of the area and contacted Justice of the Peace Ronnie Webb,” West stated, adding that the investigation has revealed “no foul play,” and that the body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office in Fort Worth to determine the cause of death.

West added that the case remains “an ongoing investigation at this time.”

The roadside park is on S.H. 67 near Chalk Mountain in Somervell County, near the Erath County line.