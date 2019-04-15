The Tarleton Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. David Robinson, will pay tribute to the American military with “A History of the American Soldier” for its final concert for the 2018-19 school year.

The free performance is 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 22, in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

The concert will include musical representations from America’s military history, including Darius Milhaud’s Suite Francaise, written in honor of the D-Day invasion by the allied forces, and David Gillingham’s Heroes, Lost and Fallen, a Vietnam War memorial, to be conducted by graduate assistant Chris Moix. This year’s Wind Ensemble Concerto Competition winner Darshan Jhaveri is guest soloist.

Donations for the Gary Sinise Foundation will be accepted by Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia music fraternity during the concert. For more information about this event, contact Robinson at 254-459-5326.