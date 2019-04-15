Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating double southbound lane closures between U.S. 183 and U.S. 290 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Tuesday nights; closures will include the entrance ramp from U.S. 183, and the 51st and U.S. 290 exits. Reduced to one southbound lane between Stassney and Slaughter lanes from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday; the entrance ramp before Slaughter Lane will also be closed. Reduced to one lane on the southbound frontage road between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the William Cannon Drive exit and Boggy Creek Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between William Cannon and Foremost drives from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Nelms Drive and Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between 38 ½ and 32nd streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The left lane will be closed in both directions between Airport Boulevard and Bentwood Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): The southbound left lane will be closed between Loop 82-Aquarena Springs Drive and Texas 80-E. Hopkins Street from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Alternating lanes closed on the frontage roads in both directions between Bell County and Travis County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

U.S. 183: One lane closed on the southbound ramp to eastbound Texas 71 from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound Lamar Boulevard/Interstate 35 exit and following entrance ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights, and the left lane on the frontage road will also be closed between Cameron Road and Interstate 35, use the Cameron Road exit. The south-to-north turnaround at Manor Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through April 20. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; the right turn lane at Manor Road will also be closed. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed at Springdale Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Various closures on the northbound frontage road after the Lamar Boulevard/Interstate 35 exit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Purple Sage Drive and U.S. 290 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through April 20.

Texas 45: Alternating lane closures in both directions between South Bay Lane on Loop 1 and Escarpment Boulevard on Texas 45 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: The southbound left lane will be closed between Blue Bluff Road and FM 973 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The southbound exit to Parmer Lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Detour using U.S. 290 exit, could be repeated Thursday as needed.

Loop 1 (Mopac): Single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. Alternating lane closures in both directions between South Bay Lane and Escarpment Boulevard on Texas 45 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one far right lane between U.S. 290 and Gaines Creek from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.





