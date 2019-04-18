The 86th Texas Legislature has been very much like many of the previous sessions with lots of drama, personality clashes and hijinks. Also, some legislation is very sneaky in its wording which usually means something is being hidden.

Both Democrats and Republicans who care about decentralized control of their respective state parties should be concerned about a few bills getting support from party insiders, but not from rank-and-file county chairs.

Four bills in question are HB 4082, which relates to to the applicability of certain state law to electoral affairs governed by political party rules; HB 4083, which relates to the operation of a local party; HB 4255, which relates the authority of a political party's county chair with respect to certain accounts; and HB 2640, which proposes changes to governance of political parties. HB 4082 and HB 4083 are one-pagers, while HB 2640 contains 24 pages of arcane terminology. All four bills seek to change the Texas Election Code. Some of the changes are good, but some are truly awful.

First, when one reads through the current code it is clear that there are inconsistent passages, and other passages that are rife with unintended consequences. But so are many of the proposed changes.

Among the principles of the founding of the United States is federalism. Without getting into the minute details, the basic meaning is that the federal government is created by the states to serve the states. Therefore, the federal government should be subservient to the states.

A similar arrangement can be considered to describe the two major Texas political parties. Their structure relies upon the grassroots for their support and success. When a state party starts becoming unresponsive to the local political parties of the 254 counties, the peoples’ representation and voices fade.

HB 2640, the longest of the four bills, has a few easily explained examples of change that consolidate power to the state party headquarters, thereby taking it away from the troops in the field — the county party structure.

So, if we look at a couple of simple proposed changes, you will understand the dangerous direction HB 2640 takes the party system.

Firstly, page 6, Sec. 171.004, Section 13, (a) of HB 2640 states that county chairs may be elected by a majority vote of the county voters during a primary, by appointment by the county executive committee or “elected or appointed by another method of election or appointment as provided by party rule.” The third option signifies that the state party may take control of the installation of county party officers by party rule.

This is awful. It allows the state party to make up whatever rules it wishes to install officers instead of them being duly elected by the voters of that party in a primary election. “Party rule” means a state party can do whatever it wants to do.

How about this doozy: “Write-in candidates are not permitted for county chair or precinct chair unless a county executive committee (county chair and precinct chairs) authorizes the write-in.” This is a clear attempt to eliminate the ability of an individual to challenge a candidate or candidates with a write-in candidacy.

But here is a terrible idea: the forcing of county parties to hold joint primary elections. The possible reasoning may be to save money, but party structure and density varies greatly county to county and it is not practical to take an identical, cookie-cutter approach to primary elections. The way HB 2640 proposes to do this is by financial incentive by providing 25% more money for poll worker compensation in counties that adopt this system. This puts undue pressure on counties to acquiesce.

Also, this bill would make the state party chair the fiscal agent for the county parties. Consolidating fiscal control is to consolidate total control.

There are many other examples of state party overreach that are just too numerous to detail here. The profound changes in HB 2640 embody vast overreach of central control, and the degradation of local party power and influence.

Check out this and all pending legislation at Texas Legislature Online at https://capitol.texas.gov.