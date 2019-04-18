AUSTIN — With the potential for severe weather approaching, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which occurs April 27-29.

“While we can’t know in advance when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations. Don’t wait for disaster to strike. Take the time now to get prepared.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.6 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

There's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

• household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;

• hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and

• portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are considered part of the sales price when determining taxability. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Shoppers should consider the total price for an item when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

• batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

• camping stoves and camping supplies;

• chainsaws;

• plywood;

• extension ladders and stepladders; and

• tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.