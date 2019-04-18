Congratulations to Joel Mendoza and Trinidy McCoy for placing at the Regional Academic UIL Meet. Joel placed 2nd in Copy Editing and Trinidy placed 4th in Feature Writing. Both students will be traveling to the State Academic Meet in Austin May 2-3.
Congratulations to Joel Mendoza and Trinidy McCoy for placing at the Regional Academic UIL Meet. Joel placed 2nd in Copy Editing and Trinidy placed 4th in Feature Writing. Both students will be traveling to the State Academic Meet in Austin May 2-3.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.