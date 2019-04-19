Babji Yalamanchili is on a mission to clean Amarillo.

“I’ve been going around different countries and we have the same problems everywhere, especially with plastic," he said. “There are some clean countries compared to ours … they are trying to reduce the trash.

"The Japanese, the children are trained from childhood to take care of their neighborhoods."

The retired engineer from India lived in Houston before moving to Amarillo four years ago. He said he noticed a lot of plastic bags, cans, and other debris littering Amarillo's streets and alleys.

"The mayor and I talked a few times about the trash, and she asked me to coordinate this effort,” he said.

"Though Yalamanchili has organized cleanup efforts throughout the city before, he has coordinated the first city-wide cleanup effort, which will be Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We’re asking all citizens to help; it’s not just in one area," he said. “Some areas are nice, and some areas need some work.”

Yalamanchili attributes some of the trash in Amarillo to the wind.

“The wind blows everything everywhere," he said.

He said he hopes to see a large part of the community turn out for the event.

“I went to the hospitals to ask if they were willing to send an email to all (of) their employees," he said. “We have about 150 churches in town so they should be able to help."

On Yalamanchili's flyer advertising the event, he wrote, "Ask family, friends, and neighbors to join you in making your neighborhood a cleaner, more beautiful place to live."

“We are trying to get to the heart of the community," he said.

For those who do participate, Yalamanchili advised, “Take the trash home if the dumpsters are overfilled. Just put it with your regular trash; don’t put it next to a dumpster.”

Visit keepamarilloclean.org for more information or to follow Yalamanchili's endeavors to keep Amarillo clean.