Four candidates will be on the ballot for the two open positions on the Glen Rose ISD Board of Trustees when early voting begins on Monday, April 22.

The four candidates for the vacant positions are Jason Evans, Matt Langford, Tanya Myers and Brian Statler.

The other ballot item to be voted on by Glen Rose residents in this election has to do with a proposal to re-allocate the city’s local sales taxes by eliminating the 1/2 percent 4B Economic Development Corporation sales tax, and increasing the municipal sales tax from one percent to 1-1/2 percent.

For an explanation of that topic, read the column written by City Administrator Michael Leamons, which is also in today’s edition of the Glen Rose Reporter.

VOTING INFO

The early voting period by personal appearance is between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Monday at the Glen Rose ISD’s Administration Building. Early voting ends Tuesday, April 30.

Election Day will be Saturday, May 4, at the Glen Rose City Hall.

Applications to receive a ballot by mail must be received no later than the end of the business day this Tuesday, April 23. Those must be mailed to: Judy Shipman, Glen Rose ISD, P.O. Box 2129, Glen Rose, TX 76043 (email: shipju@grisd.net).

CANDIDATES

The school board ended up having two vacant positions to fill for two different reasons.

Wade Busch resigned from his spot on the board last year because he ran for the Precinct 4 position on the Somervell County Commissioners Court and won. The board appointed Kevin Taylor to Busch’s unexpired term, which will end in May.

The other position that will be opening in May is that of Brady Brown, who chose not to seek reelection.

The other current board members are President Kelley Snodgrass, Secretary Andy Snow, Jason Dillard, Marilyn Phillips and Paul Phillips. All of the positions are at-large.

Last year, when Marilyn Phillips and Paul Phillips were elected to the Board of Trustees, Langford and Statler ran unsuccessfully.

Here is some information on each of the four current candidates:

JASON EVANS

Evans and his wife, April, have three children, ages 9, 12 and 13. They moved to Glen Rose in 2015.

He is president of EIG Holdings, Inc., Evans said, which provides “technology and restoration resources for insurance companies.”

“My family and I feel very fortunate to be in the Glen Rose school system and I would like to help give back to the teachers and administrators who have given us this opportunity.”

MATT LANGFORD

Langford’s wife, Sandy, is the head volleyball coach and girls track coach at Glen Rose High School. They have two sons, ages 12 and 13.

Langford, a Marine Corps veteran and a former trustee on the Prairie View ISD board, is a captain on the Fort Worth Fire Department.

In his questionnaire submitted for last year’s election, Langford stated, “Knowing GRISD’s upstanding dedication and loyalty to the kids and the community, I feel it would be a privilege to serve the staff that makes Glen Rose schools such a great place for my two boys.”

TANYA MYERS

Myers and her husband have two children who attend Glen Rose schools — a son in the third grade and a daughter who started kindergarten this past year. They moved to Glen Rose five years ago.

Myers noted that she graduated from the University of Houston in 1998 with a bachelor of arts degree in communications. She has worked the last 15 years as a flight attendant.

“I am running for GRISD school board because I believe it is vital to have a mother’s voice on the board and I hope to be that mom.”

BRIAN STATLER

Statler has lived in Somervell County for more than 20 years. He and his wife have two children who attend school in the district.

Statler, who has worked as a training liaison for Williams Partners since 2010, stated on last year’s candidate questionnaire that he earned a master’s degree in interdisciplinary Agriculture from Texas Tech University in 1998.

“Long term I plan to actively participate and represent our community, school employees and superintendent by collaborating as a team with the other school board members to achieve the best results in the interest of those involved.”