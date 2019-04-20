The moment lots of parents tried to believe wouldn’t happen is upon them. The moment lots of parents have been counting down to is here too. It is kindergarten registration time for parents in the Coastal Bend. Many schools are gearing up for the next crop of youngsters that will walk the hallways as the class of 2031.

Kinder registration will be held in the upcoming weeks for many schools in the Northwest Corpus Christi area. Calallen ISD will hold their registration the week of April 29-May 3. Registration will be held at both Wood River Elementary and Calallen East Elementary daily from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Parents or guardians will need to bring a copy of the following documents: birth certificate, immunization record, social security card, parent ID and proof of residency.

Robstown ISD is having registration on April 29 and 30th at Robert Driscoll Elementary from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on both days.

Tuloso Midway ISD held their registration before the date of press, but anyone in the TM district with registration questions can call Samantha Norskow at 361-903-6525.