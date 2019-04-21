Early voting begins on Monday and Election Day is May 4, with voters casting ballots for various offices, including Amarillo mayor and city council, as well as Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees, Bushland Independent School District Board of Trustees, Canyon Independent School District Board of Trustees and River Road Independent School District Board of Trustees.



Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will face opposition from Claudette Smith and Kip Billups in pursuit of a second term.



"I'd like to serve again because I don't feel like the work is finished," Nelson said. "I think we have some great momentum. We finished the ballpark on time and under budget, we've increased our public safety spending by millions of dollars, including creating 22 new police officer positions. There's work yet to be done in how we approach repairing our streets and roads. I would like to see some work in the budget and a long term plan created for that."



Nelson said tourism and economic development are among the other items she seeks to expand upon if presented with a second term.



"We've had some big wins," she said. "The Texas Tech vet school is much closer to being a reality, but we need to focus some attention on the Civic Center and that's a project we already have a citizen's committee working on. I don't want to lose the momentum on the projects I've already named."



Nelson also highlighted her administration's work with the Thrive Program.



"That enables students to go to college for two years free of cost in our city and further their education," she said. "We have a lot of momentum and need to move forward as much as we possibly can."



Smith said she initially became interested in local politics due to several ordinance violations directly impacting her.



"I began attending council meetings approximately a year ago to try to address those issues to get them resolved," Smith said during the Amarillo League of Women Voters candidate forum earlier this month. "But after a few weeks of attending, I couldn't help but notice all of the other issues that were happening in our city that felt so much more important than the issues I was dealing with myself. I was witnessing skyrocketing taxes, homelessness and animals being wrongfully euthanized and several different things were happening. I felt like I should stick around and fight for everyone. Ever since that's what I've been doing. I disagree with how this current mayor and council are doing things, so I want to step in and do things differently."



Communications, taxes, economic development, infrastructure, poverty reduction, transparency, public safety and fiscal responsibility rest among the planks Smith said makes up her platform, according to Smith's Facebook page.



"Texas taxpayers are not a piggy bank for crony pet projects," Smith notes.

"They’re parents, grandparents, and business owners that can spend their money far better than politicians and bureaucrats. And it's not just about recruiting companies to move here or cultivating Fortune 500 ideas. If you want start a small business and employ a couple of people, we ought to have your back!"



Smith has pledged to fully fund public safety first to ensure that every Amarillo

street is safe and remain above board in all city actions.



"I will work my hardest to restore the credibility, trust, openness, transparency and accountability to the corrupt and incompetent City Hall we have been dealing with for years," she added. "And I am a strong fiscal conservative who won’t raise taxes on Amarillo residents. I will reduce waste by scrutinizing the budget and not spend money on items that are not the role of city government."



Billups said it is time for new leadership.



"We need change and we need it now," Billups said via his YouTube candidacy announcement. "I will work to improve public safety by working with the Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Department to prioritize necessary equipment and stop the politically motivated slashing of public safety budgets."



Billups said he would also make local government accountable again by making city council meetings open and accessible to everyone, treating city council meeting attendees with respect and prioritizing customer service at City Hall.



"I will also work to create a citizen-lead task force to study the feasibility of single-member districts and scale back petitioning requirements to allow every citizen a chance to have their voice heard," Billups said.



Bringing business back to Amarillo, attracting high-quality jobs, working with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation to attract major corporations, improving the city's approach to Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare and creating full accountability and disclosure regarding tax dollar use are among other Billups priorities.



Meanwhile, Amarillo City Council Councilmember Place 1 candidates are Elaine Hays (Incumbent), Hayden Pedigo, Richard Herman and Jay U. Kirkman III. Councilmember Place 2 candidates are Treva Harper and Freda Powell (Incumbent) while Councilmember Place 3 candidates are Brad Torch, Tom Warren and Eddy Sauer (Incumbent). Councilmember Place 4 candidates are Steven Rosas and Howard Smith (Incumbent).



AISD Board of Trustee candidates include incumbents James Bryan Austin III (Jim) and Johnny Joe Betancourt (John), who face challengers Kimberly Dee Anderson, Hobert Lee Brown Jr., Alonzo Daniel Everhart, Richard G. Ford (Dick), Aaron Kent Ladd and John Robert Parker (Rob). Robin Malone is unopposed in the AISD unexpired term special election.



BISD Board of Trustees candidates are Carrie Kirton (Incumbent), Randy Boone (Incumbent), Eddie Fuentes (Incumbent), William "Casey" Snyder, J. "Shell" Stewart and Steven Hill.



CISD Special Election candidates are Jenni Winegarner and B. "David" Velasquez.



RRISD Board of Trustee candidates are A. Butch Dawson (Incumbent), Copen Smith (Incumbent), Lori Peterson and Kurt Ridley.





