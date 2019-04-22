Randall High School’s production of “Never the Sinner” by John Logan survived five rounds of judging to earn a berth in the University Interleague Class 5A One-Act Play State Finals on Wednesday, April 24, at the Round Rock Performing Arts Center.

Randall also qualified for the state contest in 2018 and will be competing in its fifth state finals since 2011.

The historical drama tells the story of young lovers Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb, who killed 14-year-old Bobby Franks in 1924 and were saved from capital punishment by a young Clarence Darrow. However, the actors have handled the mature subject matter well, according to Cy Scroggins, head of the Randall Theater department.

“The judges have been very impressed with how the students have handled the maturity of the script,” Scroggins said.

The UIL One-Act Play Contest is billed as the largest in the world and begins with zone, district and bi-district contests, followed by area, regional and state. It is for theater departments much like athletic programs – a yearlong process.

“We began rehearsing right after Christmas break,” said Scroggins, lead director along with Emmy Estes, Brooklynn James, Jonathan Romero and student teacher Brooklyn Couch. “I began reading scripts last summer.”

Randall is one of only eight Class 5A schools to earn a state berth, and the only Texas Panhandle area school to make the finals.

“Our school and administration is very supportive of our theater program,” Scroggins said in explaining the success the program has had since reaching state for the first time in 2011 and finishing third under former director Jill Ludington.

“All of our administrators have seen the show,” Scroggins said. He led Randall to the state championship in 2013 after coming back to his hometown of Amarillo from Seminole, where he began his teaching career.

Two students, Christian Hurd playing Leopold and Katie Sandifer playing Reporter 1, are the first students in Randall history to be three-time state qualifiers. Several students are making their second state appearance.

The cast includes 15 actors and five technical crew members who have been working on the play since January and have given up countless hours to perfect their art.

Randall will give a community performance on May 2.

History of Randall’s climb to becoming a state power in theater and one-act play contest:

* 2011: Second runner up - "Unexpected Tenderness," directed by Jill Ludington

* 2013: state champion - "Darkside"

* 2016: state finalist - "Eurydice"

* 2018: state finalist - "After Juliet"

* 2019: "Never the Sinner"