Texas gas prices have risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.56/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 17.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 6.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.29/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.29/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.10/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.09/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.84/g today. The national average is up 22.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.69/g, unchanged from last week's $2.69/g.

San Antonio- $2.43/g, unchanged from last week's $2.43/g.

Austin- $2.48/g, unchanged from last week's $2.48/g.

"The seemingly never-ending streak of rising gasoline prices has largely continued unabated across the country over the last week. Gas prices continue to drift higher, although the pace has slowed somewhat in the last week, but that may end soon as rumors point to an end to U.S. issued waivers that allowed countries to continue buying oil from Iran that may be announced as soon as tomorrow," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Such a loss of oil in the current environment of OPEC cuts and rising demand would only serve to cause gas prices to continue advancing, something that has repeatedly drawn the scorn of President Trump, but with such a policy change and waivers perhaps ending, it could directly cause another round of gas price increases just as the national average reaches its highest level in months and points to a more painful summer at the pump. With such a policy move, if OPEC fails to increase output to offset the likely drop from an end to Iran waivers, expect oil prices to continue to surge. This will cost Americans billions if the Administration enforces the end to waivers."

