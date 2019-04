The Tarleton State University Jazz Ensembles take the stage for the final time this semester at 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 29, in the auditorium of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville.

Tickets are $5 or free with a Tarleton ID. The box office opens one hour before the concert and all seating is general admission.

The event, titled “The Night Sky,” features both Jazz Ensemble I and Jazz Ensemble II performing the music of Chuck Owen, Radiohead, Count Basie and more.