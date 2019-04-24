72ND DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE RUBEN G. REYES

Luke Ray against Russell Hayes, suit on personal injury auto

Vista Bank against Neighborhood Academy Inc., William S. Riley Jr. and Pamela Riley, suit on other civil

99TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE WILLIAM C. SOWDER

Joshua Gafford against Kyrie Kerlin-Seville and Pedro Lopez, suit on personal injury auto

Truck Insurance Exchange against MM&B Enterprises LLC, suit on account

Farmers Insurance Exchange against Matthew Gomez, suit on account

237TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE LES HATCH

Dairyland County Mutual Insurance against Jody Jones, Baylee M. Scofield, Ted Eugene Scofield and UMC Foundation, Lubbock County Hospital District, suit on other civil/contract(s)