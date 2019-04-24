3 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Travis, Hays and Williamson counties until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday as thunderstorms inch closer to the Austin area and are expected to dump heavy rain during the afternoon commute.

A flood advisory can be issued when the weather event is imminent and caution is key. Under a flood advisory, floodwaters may affect travel but is not life-threatening.

The weather service said Lower Colorado River Authority rain gauges had recorded rainfall in excess of 1 inch within 30 minutes as a line of thunderstorms moved across Blanco and Burnet counties. This same rainfall intensity is expected to continue as storms reach the metro area.

Meteorologists warn that the rain could cause urban and small streams to flood, as well as areas with poor drainage. Currently, the heaviest rain is expected to occur near Lake Travis in western Travis County, weather service meteorologist Amanda Huffman said.

A LCRA rain gauge in Marble Falls picked up a little more than an inch of rain in just 15 minutes, weather service meteorologist Paul Yura said.

The weather service has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Williamson County and North Central Travis County until 4:15 p.m. as a storm located over Leander moves east at 40 mph. Forecasters say 60 mph winds are possible, which could cause damage to roofs, siding and trees. Areas that could be affected include Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander, Hutto and Liberty Hill.

At least one storm report shows wind gusts as high as 60 mph that have been recorded in Leander. Meteorologists say the wind is blowing the rain sideways and visibility is a concern.

1 p.m. update: The Austin metro area and parts of the Hill Country are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

As much as an inch of rain has fallen in parts of Travis, Williamson and Burnet counties since midnight, according to rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority. As a procession of strong storms continues to drift eastward across Central Texas, more rain is expected in the urban areas along the Interstate 35 corridor.

Some of the higher Wednesday rainfall totals in the region, as of 1p.m., include:

• 1.33 inches near Smithville in Bastrop County

• 1.33 inches at Hamilton Creek near Marble Falls in Burnet County

• 1.09 inches at Barton Creek near Loop 360 in Travis County

• 1.08 inches near Florence in northern Williamson County

• 1.01 inches at Cow Creek near Lago Vista in western Travis County

• 1 inch near the Hays-Travis county line

8:45 a.m. update: A steady parade of storms rolling through Central Texas has dropped up to an inch of rain in the Austin metro area since midnight, according to rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Some of the higher rainfall totals as of 8:45 a.m. include:

• 1.25 inches just north of Marble Falls in Burnet County

• 1.01 inches near Florence in northern Williamson County

• 0.82 inch at Cow Creek near Lago Vista in far western Travis County

• 0.63 inch at Dry Creek near Elroy in southeastern Travis County

• 0.53 inch at Wilbarger Creek south of Elgin in western Bastrop County

• 0.51 inch near the Hays-Travis county line

Although the Austin area counties of Travis, Williamson, Hays, Blanco and Burnet are under a flash flood watch, no widespread flooding has been reported so far and nearly all low water crossings in the region remain open.

During a flood watch, the weather service wants you to “watch” for adverse weather reports because conditions are favorable for flooding.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: It's time to break out the rain boots, jackets and umbrellas, because a cold front carrying storms will creep up on the Interstate 35 corridor as early as this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

It was already sprinkling in Austin at 6 a.m. and between 1 and 3 inches of rain could fall in the Austin area on Wednesday as the chance of rain is 100%, forecasters said.

Some isolated storms could produce up to 5 inches of rainfall, forecasters said. While widespread flash flooding is not expected, some small creeks and streams could react faster to heavy rain, they said. At night, the chance of rain will dip to 80%.

A flash flood watch issued by the weather service is in effect until midnight for Travis, Hays, Williamson, Llano, Blanco, Burnet and Gillespie counties. Storms will arrive from the Hill Country and could produce wind gusts as high as 60 mph and golf ball-sized hail in some areas, forecasters said. A chance of tornadoes is not being ruled out, they said.

East-southeast winds will be blowing at 5 to 15 mph during the day.

Temperatures could climb as high as 73 degrees and drop to as low as 59 degrees at night, forecasters said.

The rest of the week will be pretty sunny and warm, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 80. Clear at night with a low around 59.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 83. Clear at night with a low around 60.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 85 and south wind blowing 5 to 15 mph. Mostly clear at night with a low around 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 64.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 85. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 83.