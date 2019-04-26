DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Water project to cause

lane closures on Nueces St.

Austin Water will begin work on the Nueces Street Wastewater Rehabilitation Project on Saturday.

The project is intended to extend the service life of the wastewater mains and provide a more reliable wastewater service in the area. Work is planned along Nueces Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Eighth Street. The project is expected to take about eight months to complete.

Lane closures and intersection detours will be required. Small sections along Nueces Street will be under construction at a time. As each section is completed, lane closures will move to the next section. Minimal excavation will be required.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Input sought on area

under First Street bridge

The Trail Foundation, along with the city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department, is seeking feedback on the future of the Drake Bridge Commons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be under the First Street bridge on the north shore of Lady Bird Lake. The input will help guide the development of the space under the bridge, named the Drake Bridge after former Mayor Bill Drake. Officials are hoping to change the space into a public amenity that will link downtown to the hike-and-bike trail and Lady Bird Lake.

EAST AUSTIN

Saturday event focuses

on children’s mental health

A free, family friendly event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to recognize Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

The event will be at the Browning Hangar, 4550 Mueller Blvd., and will include speakers, children’s activities, games, entertainment and a community resource fair.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Round Rock, Manor police

to take back drugs Saturday

A drug take back for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Round Rock Police Department, 2701 N. Mays St., and at the Manor Police Department at at 402 W. Parsons St.

Residents can bring potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and pet medications. Needles, syringes, thermometers, IV bags, medical devices and personal care products will not be accepted.

For more information and other locations in the Austin area taking part: deatakeback.com.

ROUND ROCK

Free vision screenings

offered to children Saturday

The Round Rock chapter of Lions International will provide free screenings for young children from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

Children will be given screenings on a first-come, first-served basis.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

County buys 350 acres

to add to River Ranch Park

The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved a contract this month to buy 350 acres of additional parkland next to the county's River Ranch Park. The land is being bought with $4.375 million from voter-approved park bonds, a county news release said.

The park, between Liberty Hill and Leander along the south fork of the San Gabriel River, is expected to be open to the public in 2020.

"Through this once in a lifetime land purchase, Williamson County's River Ranch County Park is now expanded to include 1,360 acres of rolling hill country," said Commissioner Cynthia Long.

Williamson County Senior Park Director Randy Bell said the "additional acreage will also provide a buffer from development to help park visitors feel more like they have gone off the grid, leaving civilization behind to surround themselves in a natural environment in this sea of development that is Williamson County."

The first phase of the park is expected to be completed in summer 2020. It will include playgrounds, restrooms, campsites, a park headquarters and hiking and horse trails. The project is being done for around $11 million that voters approved in a 2013 bond election.

— American-Statesman staff