The 176th non-consecutive First Friday Art Trail is scheduled for Friday in downtown Lubbock.

Venues that can be reached by trolley: Buddy Holly Center; CASP Live/Work Studios and 5&J Studios; Caviel Museum of African-American History; GlassyAlley Art Studio & Gallery; LHUCA/Charles Adams Gallery; Platform Restaurant; Tornado Gallery; and Urban Tech/TTU Press.

Citibus trolleys/buses will begin at 6:15 p.m. and run until approximately 9:30 p.m. from the following locations: LHUCA; Buddy Holly Center; GlassyAlley; and Tornado Gallery

First Friday Art Trail Venue Listing

LHUCA, 511 Ave. K

Christine DeVitt Exhibition Hall: Bryan Wheeler, Slinger, an exhibition of large-scale paintings and small digital works based on Ed Dorn’s Gunslinger, an “anti-epic,” comic-Western poem written between 1968-1975.

Helen DeVitt Jones Studio Gallery: Inguna Gremzde, Upcoming Memories, will guide the viewer through juxtaposition of miniature landscape paintings placed in colorful bottle tops and installation of natural elements with modern life images about lonely shoppers in shopping malls painted on transparent plastic lids, thus celebrating sense of wonder at the beauty of the natural world.

John F. Lott Gallery: Luminous Lookout, a group of four Southern Louisiana based artists, including: Dawn Black, Kathryn Hunter, Kelli Scott Kelley, and Jonathan Mayers whose curious images address the current fragility of our time, and provokes critical thought about our place in the world.

Martin McDonald Gallery: Aaron Hegert, Transition, a series of photographs taken at DIY skateparks.

Christine DeVitt Icehouse Gallery: Student entries and the 2019 winner of the 4th annual Robert Ellis Patterson Student Art Award.

Christine DeVitt Icehouse: TTU art and theatre graduate students from Dr. Heather Warren-Crow’s class on performance art are presenting short performance pieces.

Minnie Quickenstedt Underwood Graffiti Building: Margaret Talkington SYWL annual end of the year gallery display with student artwork from high school classes. Artwork includes drawing, painting, mixed media and sculpture.

Firehouse Theatre: Will of the Wind Productions.

Helen DeVitt Jones Clay Studio: Frenship Advanced Art student show and sale of work fired at April’s FFAT.

LHUCA Plaza: Performances by Ms. Kris & Friends 6-6:30 p.m.; Flatlands Dance Theatre 6:40-7:10PM; Ballet Folklorico Del Sol 7:20-7:50 p.m.; Hannah Who 8-10PM. Graduate students in the TTU Department of English book drive to benefit Lubbock County Detention Center Library.

(806) 762-8606, FFAT hours 6-9 p.m., Gallery hours Tue-Sat 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Charles Adams Gallery, 602 Ave. J

Maisie Marie Alford, Tony Arnett, Victoria Bee, Shannon Cannings, Will Cannings, Christian Conrad, Hannah Dean, Ken Dixon, Carol Flueckiger, Glenn Garnett, B.C. Gilbert, Y Armitage Greene, Carol C Howell, Lynwood Kreneck, Artie Limmer, Chad Plunket, Catherine Prose, Philip Taylor, Ashton Thornhill, Sara Waters, James Watkins, and Jonathan Whitfill with work by early regional artists Peter Hurd, Henrietta Wyeth, John Miegs, Bess Hubbard and others.

(806) 788-1008, FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m., Gallery hours: Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP)

5&J STUDIOS, 1106 5th St.

5&J Gallery: Let Me Imagine Your Bodily Dysfunction, featuring printmaking, painting, drawing and mixed-media installations by Stephanie Berrie.

Helen Devitt Jones Print Studio: out front, John Pock selling book of poetry, TEXASES, with Victoria Marie Bee selling letterpress broadsides from it.

TTU Satellite Gallery: Fabricating Reality, MFA thesis exhibition by artist Nathalie Lawrence.

CH Foundation Metals Studio: Student work on display

5&J Courtyard: Food trucks and adult beverages for those that are 21 & up

(806) 788-1008, FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.

CASP Work Studios, 408 Avenue J

Studio A: Restricted Spaces, featuring acrylic, fabric dye, chalk pastel and charcoal by artist Kristy Kristinek. Through the momentary experience of a performance, the permanent existence of the action develops in an interactive representation of the body and artistic process studying the duality of dance and painting.

Studio B: May Open Studio B opens up its “live culture” to the community, showcasing paintings, drawings and works on paper by Ghislaine Fremaux and Lando Valdez.

Studio D: TTU School of Art Faculty Research Studio

FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.

CASP Live/Work Studios, 1010 Mac Davis Lane

Studio 1: John Robert Craft’s The Southwest Zen Garden & Tequila Bar, an experimental installation and performance is the final exhibition in a series focusing on the vital resources of the South Plains.

Studio 2: Chris Marin, a painter who received a Master of Fine Arts from the California College of the Arts in San Francisco, California.

Studio 3: Rachel Anderson, Assistant Professor, Texas Tech University, Apparel Design & Manufacturing and CASP Artist-in-Residence 2017-2019. Open fashion design studio, exhibitions, and live demonstrations.

Studio 4: Kristine Johnson’s MFA Printmaking thesis Exhibit Beautiful Misery: How Does Your Garden Grow art installation, intaglio print, screen print and gouache paintings on paper.

FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.

A Beautiful Mess & Co., 2202 Ave. Q

Celebrating 1-year anniversary with ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., artist Tim Oliver’s landscapes in watercolor and a performance by Brazos West, a western cowboy band. Door prizes and food.

(806) 407-5895

FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.

Art for Goodness Sake Fine Arts Gallery and Studio, 1810 19th St.

Krystal Applegate, acrylic on canvas, charcoal; Danny Boyce, photography; David Bransby, acrylic on canvas; Gary Chaffin, hand-built wire sculpture; Dick Cheatham, watercolor; Barbi Claridge, jewelry, alcohol ink on tile, and painted stained glass; Erin McIntyre Jones, acrylic on canvas and panel; Clifton Duncan, 1950 60’s comic book cut paper collage; Michael W. Francis, hand-carved structural leather; Meyer Goldberg, pencil drawings; Manuel Hernandez, charcoal drawings; Ben Konis, pastels; David Lamb-Vines, acrylic on canvas, wood carvings; Leann Lamb-Vines, glass mosaic, acrylic; Bobby Lee, photography; Gloria Minnicks, decorative gourds; Nantandy, watercolor, pencil drawings, etching and wood block print; Bob Payne, photography, acrylic on canvas; Jesus Polanco, collage on pencil drawing; Aaron Price, acrylic on canvas; Linda Shough, oils on canvas; Sarah Stoune, gel and ink on paper.

806-771-2727, FFAT hours: 6-11 p.m.

Bentley Arrow, 1702 Buddy Holly Ave.

Variety of art from local artists. Serving wine and beer.

806-778-4447, FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.

Buddy Holly Center, 1801 Crickets Avenue

Lyrical Expressions, an invitational exhibition featuring over 50 regional artworks in all media with music as its underlying theme. Buddy Holly: Life, Legend, Legacy, largely derived from the Bill Griggs collection, at Texas Tech University’s Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, of artifacts, photos and memorabilia reflecting the life and later influence of Holly.

806-775-3560, FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.

Caviel Museum of African-American History, 1719 Ave. A

Displaying art work by local artists. Art, music, food and fun.

806-787-0726, FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.

GlassyAlley Art Studio and Gallery, 1940 Texas Ave.

Cat Boucher, mosaic; Jan Dresher, painting; Lisa Gegner, painging; Roxi Hardegree, photography, encaustic, oil and cold wax painting; Rick Kincheloe, ceramic picture; Jan Lloyd, line drawings and painting; Pauline Mills, glass and acrylics; Caiti Nolan, drawings.

Participating in Paul’s Project: please bring blanket, coffee, coffee filters, sugar, etc. to help stock the newly built shelters for the homeless.

806-535-2457, FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.; Gallery hours Mon-Fri 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Legacy Event Center, 1500 14th St.

Jami White, Ceramics and Watercolors; Lubbock Correctional Facility, Inmates Exhibit Waterfalls; Julian Rosas, A New Look at Jewelry; David Sanderson, Photography; Linda Adkins, Reimagined Heirloom Jewelry; Anita Condit, Felted Menagerie of Creatures; John Bewley, new fired ink creations on canvas; Billie Briggs, chain mail jewelry; Greg Goodnight, Woodsculptures; George Gray, The Ironmonger, reimagined found-steel sculptures; Anna Henry, handmade jewelry; Tif Holmes, photography, portraits and landscapes; Alba Jones, How About Them Apples?, acrylic paintings; Donna Rose, photographs from the Southwest.

806-792-2723, FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.

Municipal Garden & Arts Center, 4215 University Ave.

Exhibiting the West Texas Photographic Society.

806-767-3724, FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.

Platform Restaurant, 1212 Ave. K

Artworks by Allison Turnbow. Live music. Tierras Planas Roasters will be serving locally roasted coffee, with Bingham family vineyards in house. BYOB, serving Mexico City tapas.

806-762-1088, FFAT hours: 6-10 p.m.

Sugar Brown’s Coffee, 1947 19th St.

Featuring works by Ryan Todd Garza. Gestures is an abstraction of gradients revealed by the West Texas Landscape and Repetition is a long term photo essay depicting the often lonely, forgotten and entropic corners of West Texas.

806-701-6013, FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.

Tornado Gallery, 1822 Buddy Holly Ave.

Featuring mixed media work by Josaphat R. Lee Jr. George Gray, metalwork; Deborah Milosevich, ceramics; Baron Batch, acrylic; Nick and Sarah Billalba, glasswork; Phoebe Miller, acrylic; Sarah Beth Pottery, ceramics; John Self, reclaimed art/mixed media art.

806-441-8564, FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.

Urban Tech/TTU Press, 1120 Main St.

TTU School of Art (Individual Graduate Student Work) exhibits featuring Neon Lights by Larry Simons and Creative Process by the College of Architecture; Live music by David Benitez. Downtown Master Plan, by AIA Communities by Design; Historical documents & books on display by the TTU Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library. Books from TTU Press and local authors for sale.

806-543-7165, FFAT hours: 6-9 p.m.; hours Mon-Fri 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.