Moonlight Musicals will present Disney's "Mary Poppins Jr." at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater, 413 E. Broadway.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family.

Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep.

Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect.

Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Principal roles include: Charlie Martin and Madilyn Sallee as Mary; Gabe Gerhart and Mason Patterson at Bert; Anna Belle Needham and Adalynn Brown as Jane; Josiah Morales and Tanner Johnson as Michael; JayDon Eaton and Tre'Shaun Thomas as George; Olivia Needham and Maryn Sanders as Winnifred; Hailyn Ireton and Brantly Campbell as Katie Nanna; Colbi Harris and Mallory Cheatham as Ms. Brill; Kamryn Ann as Rachel (Robertson) Ay; Gabe Gerhart and Mason Patterson as Nelius; Jensyn Sanders and Hadlee Loafman as bird woman; Noelle Michell and Taylor Cunningham as Mrs. Smith; Sam Davidson and Micah Pappas as chairman; Ricky Grubbs and Cameron Herring as Von Hussler; Hudson Hooks and Marley Higgins as John and Jane Northbrook; Kendall Jones and Brylee Campbell as Ms. Corey; and Sadie Gillespie and Calysta Hudson as Ms. Andrew.

General admission tickets to the production are $8 and may be purchased online at moonlightmusicals.com.

This is the first production of the season for Lubbock Moonlight Musicals.

Other productions planned for the 2019 season are:

"Annie," "Aladdin Jr.," "Mamma Mia!" "Monty Python's Spamalot," and "The Wizard of Oz." More details on the season will be provided as production dates near.