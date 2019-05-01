Urgent Care Cleburne is now open at 1208 W Henderson Street in Cleburne.

Urgent Care is a full-service urgent care and occupational medicine clinic providing services to treat allergies, common and severe colds, in house X-rays, splinting, suturing, cyst removals, Workman’s Comp, DOT physicals and school physicals along with a variety of other medical and health services. They accept over 15 different insurance providers including BCBS, United Health Care, Medicare, Aetna, Cigna, Humana and Tricare. Urgent Care TX has affordable self-pay rates for the uninsured which they will provide to patients at time of service.

Urgent Care TX opened its doors last fall in October 2018 and will now be having their grand opening and ribbon cutting from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday May 9. They will be joined by 92.1 HankFM and there will be refreshments and several giveaways during this time.

“We are so thankful to the Cleburne community and residents of Johnson and Somervell County for their support and business. We look forward to building long-term relationships with the community’s and supporting them in every way we can,” says Jason Nicholas, chief operations officer.

Cleburne and surrounding cities can now take advantage of saving time and money by going to Cleburne’s first hometown urgent care clinic at Urgent Care TX. They have had several giveaways on their Facebook page and will continue to have more. The clinic has jumped in and has supported several community groups, businesses and area schools. From these efforts, Urgent Care TX is open to supporting and participating in Johnson and Somervell County city and school events. They encourage you to reach out to them and let them know how they can help and support your community organizations.

Urgent Care TX is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and open most holidays. Give them a call or schedule online.