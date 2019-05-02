Kids in grades 3 through 5 are invited for a day of exploration in the world of circuits and robots at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11 at Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in Thurber.

“Science at the Center” participants will learn how circuits work and put that knowledge to use by making their own bristlebots to take home.

The event is free, however, reservations are required to make sure there are enough materials on hand for everyone to complete their own project.

To register, go to http://tarletonstate.us/GCscience or contact us at either 254-968-1886 or GordonCenter@tarleton.edu.

Parents are welcome to stay for the program but are not required to do so.