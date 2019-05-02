AUSTIN

Showcase to highlight student innovation

EcoRise and the city of Austin’s Office of Sustainability will host the fifth annual Central Texas Student Innovation Showcase on Friday. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 301 W. Second St.

The showcase, celebrating data-driven student projects about sustainability, will feature EcoRise Eco-Audit Grant recipients from the Austin and Round Rock school districts as well as several charter and private schools.

EcoRise’s Eco-Audit Grant Program helps students make their schools more environmentally friendly, with the aid of funding provided in part by the city of Austin’s Office of Sustainability. More than $16,000 in micro-grants will have been awarded to 17 schools in the Austin area this school year.

To receive grant funds, students must complete a campus environmental audit in one or more areas of sustainability, such as water, waste, energy or food, and design a project to address an issue identified during the audit. The showcase will give attendees the chance to view these projects.

CREEDMOOR

Classic vehicles to be part of festival

The Creedmoor Community Center Friends Association will host the Car Show and May Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will be at the center, 12511 FM 1625.

The free event will feature classic cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles and will include craft booths, a silent auction, a cake walk, food and music. Festival proceeds will benefit the community center and the surrounding park and playground area.

Find more information at creedmoorcommunitycfa.org.

HUTTO

City Hall's grand opening on Thursday

The city of Hutto will celebrate its new city hall and public library with a grand opening ceremony from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The new, nearly 40,000-square-foot facility at 500 W. Live Oak St. has been in operation since April 1. The building includes a city council chamber that can seat up to 200 people and the new public library, which had been housed in a former fire station.

The city's former City Hall, 401 W. Front St., opened in 2002 and also housed the Hutto Police Department, which will remain in the building.

TAYLOR

Blackland Prairie festival on Saturday

The Blackland Prairie Days festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in downtown Taylor.

The event will include live music throughout the day, food trucks, children's activities, arts and crafts and specials at local businesses.

Volunteers are still needed, and those interested in volunteering should call 512-352-3463 or email debbie.charbonneau@taylortx.gov.

BASTROP

Free heart screenings offered

On Saturday in Bastrop, the Championship Hearts Foundation will provide free heart screenings for athletes between the ages of 14 and 18. The screenings will run from 8 a.m. to noon at Bastrop Middle School, 725 Old Austin Highway.

Teenage athletes will be screened for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which involves the thickening of the heart muscle. Typically, one screening after the age 15 is sufficient to detect this form of heart disease, unless other symptoms are present. A screening takes about 20 minutes and includes a electrocardiogram and a two-dimensional echocardiogram.

A parental waiver must be signed in order for an athlete to receive a screening, and athletes undergoing screenings should wear loose-fitting clothing. Registration is required.

Register online at champhearts.org or by calling 888-884-6945 or 512-900-3243, ext. 4.

SAN MARCOS

Bobcat Bonanza takes place Saturday

The 31st annual Bobcat Bonanza fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Strahan Arena, 106 Charles Austin Drive.

The event, which benefits scholarships for Texas State University student-athletes, will include a dinner provided by Saltgrass Steakhouse, an open bar, live entertainment, a silent auction featuring more than 150 items and a live auction.

Tickets start at $150 for one person and includes the dinner and auction.

Purchase tickets at one.bidpal.net/bobcatbonanza.

— American-Statesman staff