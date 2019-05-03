AUSTIN

Parks Foundation gets

$5.1 million from ACL Fest

The Austin Parks Foundation has received a $5.1 million donation toward future park improvements across Austin from monies generated by the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

For the past 13 years, ACL Fest’s partnership with the foundation has provided more than $35 million to improve, maintain and revitalize Austin’s public park system. This relationship ensures that a portion of every ACL Festival ticket purchase supports local parks. This $5.1 million is in addition to fees, maintenance and restoration of Zilker Park, which are also paid annually by ACL Festival.

C3 Presents recently released the 2018 ACL Festival Economic Impact Report, announcing a $264.6 million contribution to Austin’s economy last year.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

City to host open house

on road improvements

The city of Austin will host a fiesta-themed public open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for mobility, safety and connectivity improvements coming to the William Cannon Drive and Slaughter Lane corridors.

The free event will be at Palm Elementary School, 7601 Dixie Drive, and will include food, children’s activities and live performances.

City officials will share information about the Corridor Mobility Program and provide updates the design of projects along William Cannon Drive and Slaughter Lane. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback, speak with the project team and view maps of the improvement plans.

Improvements will include continuous sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, continuous bicycle facilities, bus stop improvements, intersection improvements and traffic signal upgrades.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Food Truck Fridays

extended through May

The Downtown Austin Alliance has announced that Food Truck Fridays, a weekly food truck series featuring two popular food trucks each week at Republic Square, has been extended through May.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays in May at Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe St.

Thus week's event will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food trucks La Fantabulous Taqueria and Tamale Addiction.

For a full schedule: republicsquare.org.

SAN MARCOS

Cinco de Mayo event

takes place Saturday

Hays County will celebrate Cinco de Mayo Week with a celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the county courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St.

The festival will recognize the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, Mexico, on May 5, 1862. It will include an opening ceremony with activities for children, food, art and music.

ROUND ROCK

Williamson Museum

hosts Pioneer Day

The Williamson Museum will present Pioneer Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Old Settlers Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Road.

The free event will include activities such as dipping candles, churning butter, corn husk doll and rag ball crafts, and feature reenactment camps with a fully stocked general store.

A chuck wagon dinner will take place rom 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Old Settlers Park. Tickets are $20 for museum members and $25 for nonmembers.

For dinner tickets and more information: 512-943-1670; williamsonmuseum.org.

ROUND ROCK

Baby safety event

takes place Saturday

Safe Baby Academy will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Round Rock, 300 University Blvd.

Learn about car seat safety, infant CPR, home safety, water safety and safe sleep practices at this free event. Another event will take place May 18.

To register, call 512-972-7233.

BASTROP

Hero Challenge

set for Saturday

Hero Water Sports will host the 2019 Hero Challenge at 1 p.m. Saturday on the north shore of Lake Bastrop, 603 FM 1441.

The event, open to law enforcement, military and first responders, will include an obstacle course over the water, and funds raised will benefit Bastrop County veteran service organizations.

To register, visit herowatersports.com.

LOCKHART

Lockhart State Park

to screen 'Up' Saturday

The May Movie in the Park will be “Up” with a screening at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lockhart State Park, 2012 State Park Road.

Games and activities will start at 7 p.m., and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Small concessions will be available for purchase, and attendees can bring their own. The event is free with park admission.

