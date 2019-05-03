GLEN ROSE — Earlier this year when Mrs. Evans challenged students in her human growth and development class to spread awareness about child abuse, Glen Rose High School juniors Baker Butler, Tony Ramos and Michael Watson took it to heart.

“Child abuse is one of those things that people don’t really pay attention to as much because they don’t know exactly how to look for it. It’s just a sad thing for people to have to go through,” said Butler.

To help raise awareness, the trio launched a kickball tournament, created posters and organized teams and the format, and it was held on April 16 during Child Abuse Awareness Month.

“We chose kickball because everything else has been played,” Ramos said. “The school has powderpuff. There's already been charity dodgeball and softball games, so we wanted to do a different game, and we believe it brought back memories from intermediate school when everyone loved going to recess for kickball.”

The event had a half-dozen teams made up of all GRHS students and contested at Tiger Stadium. The early round games were four innings, and the championship game went five innings. Two games were going at the same time at opposite ends of the stadium.

“I think it was awesome to see how many people played in the tournament, and it was great to see that it wasn’t just one big group of friends spread out through different teams, but all the grades participating,” Watson said.

Ramos agreed.

“Some of the students said it was the highlight of their school year,” he said. “It was fun to see some of the students bring out their true competitive side. Overall, we loved how this tournament turned out, and we would love to continue the TBM (Tony Baker, and Michael) tournament for many years to come.”

They plan to have the event again next year with a few tweaks.

“We would like to make this a yearly thing, even when we graduate,” Ramos said. “It is a fun thing to do for the kids of the high school, even the students that don't participate in athletics enjoy competing in this. One thing we are going to change is the age limit. We would like the whole town to be able to participate, so we are going to allow anybody to participate.”

Through donations at the gate and the entry fees for each team, the event raised just under $200 and it was donated to a local charity.

“Honestly, I couldn’t imagine having to go through it, so it’s just nice to be able to help those out there and get them what they need,” Butler said. “People need to be more aware of things that happen because it could be someone you know.”