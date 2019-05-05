The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/96) Crockett Middle School, 4720 Floyd Ave. Utensils (including thermometers) must be washed, rinsed, sanitized and air dried before use. COS. Blower fan in walk-in cooler and large vent above cooking and prep area must be cleaned more frequently. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/94) Little Feet Big Steps, 1919 Brazos St. All TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety) food must be marked with a date to discard, held no longer than seven days and the day opened being day one. COS. Three-compartment sink must be designed for use; bathroom ceilings must be smooth, durable, non-absorbent and easily cleanable; oven, range and vent hood must be commercial. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/94) Olsen Park Elementary, 2409 Anna St. TCS food should be marked with either the discard date or the date opened and the discard date. COS. Ceiling tiles above ice machine must be smooth, durable, non-absorbent and easily cleanable; hood vent inserts and light shields need to be dusted; all unused equipment must be removed; paint shelving, resurface peeling paint on shelving and under tables; two-compartment prep sink must be indirectly connected to public sewer system (repeat violation). To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/91) Tascosa High School, 3921 Westlawn Ave. Cut melon in cold holding at improper temperature; can opener blade dull (utensil must be stored with head down to prevent contamination); sanitizer dilution strength too strong; sanitizer must be tested each time diluted (staff must know procedure for testing dilution and be aware that procedure may change if different types of strips are used). COS.

(B/86) Texas Steak Express, 2800 S. Kentucky St. Water at hand sink does not reach proper temperature within 15 seconds; employees must wash hands when switching tasks, after cleaning and before putting on gloves; employee uniforms must be cleaned on a regular basis; chemicals must be labeled with common name when removed from original containers; sanitizer too strong (repeat violation); food prep areas must be effectively separated from cleaning and chemical storage areas; utensils stored in dirty bin; can opener blade dull, dirty and stored in dirty holster; testing strips must be used each time sanitizer is diluted; testing strips for each type of sanitizer being used are needed; storage bins and other large containers in kitchen must be clean to sight and touch; less traveled areas in kitchen must be cleaned; grill used infrequently must remain clean from build-up and debris; ensure wet cleaning areas and vent areas are clean; various employee items found in prep area; employee drinks must be stored, covered in a designated area, labeled as such directing employees to wash hands before returning to work; employees must wear effective hair and beard restraints. To be corrected within 10 days. Ensure siding is attached, smooth, durable construction materials; tape may not be used; replace any shelving that has rusted, cracked or is in disrepair; kick plates needed on cooling units; vent fan cover needed in restroom. To be corrected within 180 days.