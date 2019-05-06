The Hope & Healing Place hosted an inaugural Bereaved Mother's Day Tea Sunday in the Horizon West room at Arts in the Sunset.

Candice Kirkpatrick, HHP program director, said the event was a year in the making.

"Not everybody is willing to sit in a six- to eight-week support group, so we wanted to give them an opportunity to process their loss (and) gain some insight to hope and what hope can look like on the other side of loss," she said. "This is an opportunity for them to be recognized as mothers and receive a little gift that (maybe) they have not gotten before."

A nationally memorialized day, Bereaved Mother's Day is recognized on the Sunday prior to Mother's Day in May.

"Some of these women spent Mother's Day with their children and some of them never got to hold their child in their arms, so they're in an awkward spot on Mother's Day," Kirkpatrick said. "It's not about being sad on this day; it's about them getting to recognize their motherhood."

During the tea, the 105 attendees decorated hats with personal touches, including a memory of their lost child or children. It was an activity Kirkpatrick said was meant to be fun and symbolic.

"It's like how they show (themselves) to the rest of the world on a daily basis but then we always have that memory tucked inside," she said.

Kirkpatrick knows all too well the pain of losing a child.

"My 7-week-old son passed away 12 years ago," she said, "so this is near and dear to my heart."

Author Tricia Lott Williford, of Denver, Colorado, served as the featured speaker.

"There isn't any magic to healing. Let yourself feel how you feel, choose to be the water instead of the rock and go where the the feeling goes," Williford said. "You can't look at the entire picture; you just do the next thing that's in front of you.

"Pour yourself another glass of water, put your feet up (and) give yourself a little space."

Williford's advice comes from dealing with grief in the aftermath of her own sudden loss.

"I was widowed eight years ago. I lost my husband very quickly. He was just sick for 12 hours," she said. "I was suddenly a widowed single mom to a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old."

She used her experience initially to help herself by blogging and discovered she was helping others as well.

"The healing comes in telling the story a thousand times," she said. "As you tell it, it gets a little bit easier, and at some point, you discover that someone else is able to hold on to your story because you were able to share it."