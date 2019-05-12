Bree Brattain’s excitement to play basketball started with the first game of the season.

And it never wavered.

The freshman phenom had no trouble getting comfortable in her debut season playing for Seminole coach Leland Bearden and led the team’s scoring with 25.2 points per game.

Brattain’s performance made way for her to be the 2019 LSV Newcomer of the Year. She credits her teammates and their bond for helping her get adjusted on the varsity team right away.

“We all really connected,” Brattain said. “We brought out the better side of our abilities in one another. I couldn’t have done what I did without my coaches and teammates, them getting the ball to me and me getting the ball back to them.”

Brattain, the District 2-4A MVP, averaged 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per outing to go along with her offensive prowess. As the season progressed, Brattain saw the most growth in her defense and shooting, something Bearden encouraged.

“I’ve never had a coach like him before,” she said. “He encouraged me to go all out and do what I do. He made an impact on me this year and it wouldn’t have gone that way without him.”

Brattain, who recently verbally committed to Lubbock Christian University, scored 42 points to help the Maidens win a bi-district championship against Clint.

Seminole fell to a formidable Levelland squad, which advanced to the regional finals, in the area round and saw their season come to close with a 25-8 mark. Brattain was also named to the TABC All Region and All State teams to cap off her freshman campaign.

Although Brattain will be moving to Shallowater, and transferring to a new high school, she is grateful for her experience at Seminole and excited to play with her new teammates.