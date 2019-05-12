25 years ago:

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Michigan's law against assisting in a suicide was invalidated on technical grounds Tuesday by a three-judge panel of the state court of appeals. But the court reinstated two murder charges against Dr. Jack Kevorkian that resulted from suicides in 1991.

50 years ago:

DALLAS - W. Lee O'Daniel, 79, former Texas governor and U.S. Senator, died Sunday in Baylor Hospital in Dallas.

75 years ago:

Mrs. Jessie Dean Trulove of Oklahoma City university served as judge in the Lubbock section of the 1944 National Piano Playing auditions, held Friday at the Griffith Music Studio at 2210 Twenty-fifth street.

100 years ago:

Local items of interest from Tahoka: Bert McWhorter of passed through on the southbound train Wednesday, enroute to O'Donnell to look over a bunch of cattle with a view of buying several hundred head.