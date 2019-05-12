The first rule about basketball in the Catherman household is that there is no talking about basketball.

Once Trinity Christian girls basketball coach Nick Catherman and daughter Lauren Catherman lock up the gym doors and head home, there’s only one condition to bringing up the sport.

“She’s allowed to approach me with questions, I’m not allowed to approach her with questions,” Nick Catherman said.

The two literally left it all on the court this season, which translated into a TAPPS 4A state championship as well as LSV Coach and Player of the Year honors.

Only his second year as the Lady Lions’ head coach, Nick Catherman wasn’t expecting his team to win the title this year.

After all, the junior-clad team only had two seniors.

“I thought we were too young,” he admitted. “I thought we were a year away. I thought we needed one more year, but that’s just a testament to the drive and desire that these girls have and the families. They didn’t push them too hard, yet they kept them focused so that was awesome.”

The season will forever stand out in Catherman’s mind not just because he got to share the experience with his daughter, Lauren, but because of his other “daughters” on the team as well.

“I’ve coached many teams — many boys teams, many football teams — and you have relationships, but nothing as deep as the relationships that I have with the girls now and the families that we have in the program,” he said.

During his first year, Nick Catherman and his staff worked to get the girls acclimated to his system. With a team full of quick learners, it didn’t take long for the Lady Lions to gel and were rewarded with the state crown and finished as the No. 2 TAPPS team in the final TABC poll of the season.

“This year was a result of them understanding the defense that we play, the style we play, what we’re trying to accomplish on and off the court,” Nick Catherman said. “You can just see the progression each week, so that’s why next year, with only losing two seniors, we really expect less coaching from me and more playing from them. They know what to do now.”