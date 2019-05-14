What should be our guide in communicating with others, and just how should we treat them? Liberals have been forming what the value and the style of living for themselves should be.

They have made major changes. When they want to change these values which, basically, have been American all these many years, their approach to change is also quite different.

Liberal judges may fine a person for not conforming to the wishes of a liberal. And notice liberal’s extreme efforts to harass those they oppose. It just isn’t American.

Actually, Americans started out choosing our values from the Holy Bible. From there, we are taught love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance.

Now reflect back on supposedly honorable Democrat Senators badgering Kavanaugh in the Senate Committee for his appointment to the Supreme Court. There were so many vicious, angry accusations with no solid evidence.

Do you think there ever really is a good time to ponder how we are traveling this physical limited portion of life?

At the end of a math course in school, there was always a final exam. If we put all our life of effort into what can only bring what we want in this physical part of our life, when the final exam comes, what then?

We need to consider a plan for life to include the time when the physical body no longer exists.

Arlin Smith, Amarillo