Glory be! Texas may let us vote in November on time-change with choice of standard or daylight saving. It doesn't matter to me which one, just stop changing clocks, etc.

Remember the 1970s -- the "Ice Age is coming." Amarillo had some frigid winters that era that made one believe the "Ice Age" was here. Changing time would save energy. I went to my mother's home in her late 70s to change her clocks. She refused! She said, "People can't change the time. That's like trying to change the sun and the stars."

I told her she would miss her shows, but she said, "No, I won't. I can tell time by the sun." (Babies and pets don't change time.)

Now the alarmists are yelling global warming and climate change. At 80 years old, I believe like my mother. People can't change the time. So people can't change the weather.

Beth Luther, Amarillo