• Collier Construction Co. LLC, 5609 58th St., remodel - Osteogenics Biomedical Warehouse, $1.2 million
• Lee Lewis Construction Inc., 10209 N. Fir Ave., WL Plastics, $6 million
• Lee Lewis Construction Inc., 7801 University Ave., Slim Chickens, $1.1 million
• Sage Commercial Group, 6503 82nd St., Chase Bank, $1.96 million
• T.D. Farrell Construction Inc., 6020 34th St., commercial foundation - generator pad, $736,853
• Teinert Commercial, 602 Indiana Ave., UMC basement kitchen relocation, $5.2 million
• Teinert Commercial, 12807 Indiana Ave., new construction - United Express, $1.5 million
• Teinert Commercial, 12811 Indiana Ave., shell - United Express, $1 million
• Teinert Commercial, 10209 Quaker Ave., commercial construction veterinary clinic, $1.8 million