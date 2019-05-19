“Stilettos & Spurs” is the theme for the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council’s 39th annual membership meeting and barbecue.

The event kicks-off a new season of art exhibits, free concerts and shows and a plethora of classes and workshops.

Festivities take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Tarleton State University Ballrooms with entertainment by CB Sutton and The Outcast Band.

The meal is provided by Natty Flats Smokehouse. Admission is $40 per ticket or free with your up-to-date CTFAC membership.

Founded in 1980, the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is a non-profit fine arts presenter organization. Each year CTFAC sponsors or co-sponsors a variety of events that include music, theater, dance and art exhibits.

CTFAC also sponsors ballet, youth concerts, and art camps, many of which serve rural schools in the eight-county area of Bosque, Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Hood, Palo Pinto and Somervell.

For more information visit www.ctfac.com or call 254-965-6190.