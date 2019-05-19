DK Blaylock, Sr., Guard, New Deal — The multi-sport athlete averaged a double-double (20 points and 10 assists). The District 4-2A offensive MVP, all region and all state honoree helped the Lions get to the regional quarterfinals after neeting a last-second shot to win the area championship.

Ethan Duncan, Soph., Guard, Trinity Christian — The TAPPS 1-4A MVP averaged of 18 points, four assists, three rebounds and 1.5 steals during the season. The all state second team pick played an integral role in getting the Lions to the second round of the playoffs.

Tye Scogin, Jr., Guard, Jayton — The District 15-1A defensive MVP netted 19 points during the Jaybirds’ state runner-up season. He also posted all-around numbers of 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 steals and four assists to garner TABC and TSMCA all state honors.

Dre Conwright, Sr. Guard, Estacado — The Matador closed out his final prep season with 14.7 points per game and was the District 3-4A and Fort Stockton Tournament MVP. The 2019 TABC All Star, all region and all state choice provided quality minutes as Estacado closed out the season in the Region I-4A semifinals.

Jalen Brattain, Jr., Forward, Seminole — Verbally committed to Lubbock Christian University, the all state honoree averaged a double-double (18.5 points and 10 rebounds) to complement two blocks on the season. The District 2-4A MVP helped the Indians to a bi-district championship.

Sparks off the Bench

Reid O’Connor, Sr., Forward, Levelland — The McPherson College (Kan.) commit finished his senior season with 12 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks as the Lobos closed out the season in the Region I-4A finals. The District 3-4A pick will also play in the West Texas Basketball Coaches All Star Game.

Taytem Thetford, Jr., Forward, Post — The District 4-2A co-MVP recorded solid numbers of 16.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He helped the Antelopes to a bi-district title to finish out his junior campaign.

Qua Butler, Sr., Guard, Monterey — The District 3-5A first team choice scored 18.6 points on 78 percent shooting at the free-throw line to go along with 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists. He was named to the all region and all region tournament teams after the Plainsmen’s deep run in the playoffs that ended in the Region I-5A semifinals.