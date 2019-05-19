Tripp Scott is a long way from Frenship.

After the Scott family moved from the Class 6A school to be closer to where Tripp’s father, Cody Scott, works, Tripp Scott found himself at a much smaller Class 1A school in Jayton.

What could have been a difficult move turned out to be a dream come true with Scott helping the Jaybirds reach the program's first-ever state championship game. For his efforts, Scott has been named the LSV newcomer of the year.

“It was so different going from about 30 kids in every class to about eight in every class,” Scott said. “It’s been awesome to experience this with my team, getting to know everyone and being close with my teammates.”

The first thing Jaybirds coach Ryan Bleiker — and the Scott family’s neighbor — noticed about the nearly 6-foot-3 sophomore was that he looked like a basketball player. Coming from Frenship, he also knew Scott had a solid base.

What Scott didn’t know was that, although he was the new kid, he wasn’t the only new Jaybirds varsity player.

“It was a brand-new group this year,” Bleiker said. “Everybody was learning their spot on varsity. It took a while to mesh and learn roles on offense.”

While Scott nearly averaged a double-double (9.7 points and 9.2 rebounds), the District 15-1A Newcomer of the Year’s specialty was defense. His size and wingspan, which closed off passing lanes, helped him disrupt opponents on the offensive end.

“Defense is where is strength is,” Bleiker said. “His hands are so quick that he gets a lot of deflections.”

The more Scott’s nerves diminished, the better he played. He credits Bleiker with helping his adjustment go smoothly, allowing him to get extra reps in the gym whenever he wanted. Those extra hours spent shooting around and practicing with teammates not only helped Scott to become part of a brotherhood, but paid off during the postseason.

The Jaybirds advanced to the state tournament and beat Nazareth 38-37 to reach the title contest.

“Nazareth was a really fun game,” Scott said. “We had to work for it. We had to play as hard as we could and we got it.”

The Jaybird ultimately ended the season as the state runner-up, falling to Slidell 49-36 on the way to a 26-6 overall season record.

Now that Scott has figured out his niche in a new area, he’s ready to keep things rolling in his next two seasons as a Jaybird.

“He (Scott) still has a lot of growing up to do, but it’s exciting to know what he could do because of his work ethic alone,” Bleiker said.